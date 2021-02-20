Pokemon Platinum was the culmination of incredible stories found within Generation IV of the series.

It brought together both Diamond and Pearl into one mega adventure. Platinum still stands the test of time and is a fan favorite when it comes to the that third game in a series Pokemon is known for.

The starters found in Platinum's Sinnoh are some powerful and iconic Pokemon. Chimchar, the Fire-type starter, evolves into the incredible Infernape. Many players look to build their story team around the mighty Fire/Fighting-type evolution.

The best team for Pokemon Platinum with Infernape

Infernape

Of course, this team revolves around selecting Chimchar as the starter. Infernape is one of the strongest starter Pokemon ever introduced to the series. That is evident in the games and in the anime. Infernape is a Physical attacker that can sweep entire teams if given the opportunity.

Roserade

Roserade will cover the Grass-type Pokemon with Turtwig going unselected by the player. Roserade can act as a tanky Pokemon, soaking up Special attacks with its Special Defense, and delivering powerful Special Attacks of its own. It can do damage with Poison moves, recover well with Giga Drain, and overwhelm opponents.

Staraptor

Staraptor is one of the best early game Flying-type evolutions. It has amazing Speed and a very good Attack stat. Staraptor can learn U-Turn in order to attack first and switch out, avoiding dangerous situations. It can also learn moves that will be supereffective against those it is typically weak against.

Gastrodon

Gastrodon will cover the Water-type aspect of the team. Not just that, it has a Ground-typing which makes it immune to Electric-type attacks. Gastrodon has great HP, can learn Surf, and can put Ice Beam to good use against Grass-type Pokemon. This tiny Pokemon can also learn Earthquake as a STAB move. It is a very underrated Pokemon.

Luxray

Shinx can be found very early in the game. It will eventually turn into the ultra strong Electric-type, Luxray. It has a high Attack stat and can use a variety of biting-type moves. Most notably, Thunder Fang and Crunch will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. Luxray simply adds more coverage and speed to the team.

Garchomp

Garchomp rounds out a seemingly overpowered team. Gible can only be found in the Wayward Cave. In Platinum, it does not need Strength in order to traverse it like it does in Diamond and Pearl. Find Gible and evolve it into one of the best battlers Pokemon has ever seen. Always add a Dragon-type to the team. It can do Physical or Special attacks and is just plain dominant.