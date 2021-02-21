Pokemon Platinum brings together Diamond and Pearl with an incredible story and just as incredible Pokemon to tackle it with.

Torterra, the final evolution of Grass-type starter Turtwig, is a very underrated Pokemon. Much like all Grass-type starters, it typically gets overlooked compared to the Water-type and Fire-type.

Torterra can be a solid attacker and take a decent hit from opponents. A lot of fans compare to it Venusaur, which is fair, but Torterra was able to form its own identiy eventually. It can be a solid starting point for a team in Pokemon Platinum.

The best team for Pokemon Platinum with Torterra

Torterra

Torterra is the main focus on the team. As the starter, it will more than likely be the strongest Pokemon on the team throughout the journey, unless a Legendary or psuedo version is picked up. There are a ton of moves that can do damage and heal up Torterra available. It should 100% be used as a stalling, heavy hitter.

Staraptor

Staraptor is almost a must for any Pokemon Platinum playthrough. It is useful at all stages of evolution and can hold its own throughout the Sinnoh region journey. It is incredibly quick and has a solid attack stuff. It can be the Fly user of the team and just a speedy striker who can both set up and finish battles.

Houndoom

Without Chimchar as the starter, Fire-type Pokemon are few and far between in Platinum. Houndoom, however, can handle that role just fine. Houndour can be caught pretty early in the game, giving it ample time for training before evolution. Houndoom can learn two STAB attacks due to being a Fire/Dark-type. It will be another quick attacker, able to utilize both Physical and Special moves.

Floatzel

Floatzel covers the Water-type portion of the team. Again, it takes on the role of a speedy attacker. Physical attacks are its specialty. It can also learn a variety of coverage moves. Floatzel is not just limited to Water-type attacks. It can even learn Dig to counter its weakness against Electric-types.

Blissey

Blissey is an absolute tank in Pokemon Platinum. Its role on the team will be to stall and annoy. It can heal up, raise its defense, and do some solid chip damage. The point of having Blissey on the team will be able to absorb as many hits as possible while healing up the rest of the team. Using healing items takes up a turn and Blissey will still be able to pull through after that turn is wasted.

Gallade

Gallade rounds out the team perfectly with another attacker. Evolve a male Kirlia to obtain a Gallade. It is a Psychic/Fighting-type. That will cover the obvious weaknesses the team has to Ice-type and Rock-type Pokemon. It has great Special Defense and can learn a variety of moves to handle its own weaknesses, as well.