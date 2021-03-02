The three starters in Pokemon Sword and Shield are all extremely viable, especially the final evolution of the Grass-type starter, Rillaboom.

Selecting Grookey at the start of Sword and Shield will allow players to experience the force of nature that is Rillaboom once it is evolved from Thwackey. The Drummer Pokemon is quite the powerhouse.

Rillaboom does not receive a Gigantamax form until the Isle of Armor DLC but can still be the focal point of a team during the main Sword and Shield story. It is one of three amazing starters in the most recent Pokemon main series.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield with Rillaboom

Rillaboom

Rillaboom

Rillaboom is the centerpiece of this team. It is a strong attacker with decent defensive stats and good HP. It can take on the role of a battle starter or a finisher. It has plenty of coverage moves from its main Grass-type attacks to Ground, Flying, Fighting, and Dark-type moves.

Gyarados

Gyarados

Gyarados is always a good choice for any Pokemon game storyline. Magikarp is easy to catch. Once it levels up to level 20, it is ready to evolve. Gyarados will always be one of the strongest and most iconic Pokemon. It has great overall stats and a hugely diverse learnset.

Excadrill

Excadrill

Excadrill can have its Speed stat trained to a degree where it can outspeed a variety of Pokemon. It also has great HP and an incredible Attack stat. It will serve a similar role to that of Rillaboom. Excadrill can start a battle and set the pace or switch later to finish a battle with style. The Ground-type and Steel-type moves it has access to are extremely powerful.

Corviknight

Corviknight

Corviknight gives the team another major weakness to Fire-type Pokemon, but it is too good to pass up on. Rookidee can be caught very early, giving players a strong evolutionary path through Sword and Shield. Corviknight can be a great defensive battler. More Steel-type moves are never a bad thing. Steel and Flying-type moves are very useful in the game.

Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl is one of the best new Pokemon introduced in Generation VIII. It has pretty balanced stats. While fairly slow, it can attack with either Physical or Special.

Physical is much better, though. It also has solid HP. It is also immune to Psychic and Dragon-type moves. It can learn a ton of coverage attacks, but most importantly, it can dominate with Dark and Fairy-type moves.

It can also setup the team for success with moves like Reflect and Light Screen, coupled with its Prankster Ability.

Arcanine/Ninetales

Arcanine/Ninetales

Growlithe is found in Shield, while Vulpix is found in Sword. Their evolutions, Arcanine and Ninetales, are great for the respective game's Fire-type team member.

These two Pokemon are extremely powerful, learning some of the strongest moves right away. They are both pretty speedy. Players should remember that Arcanine has better overall stats in just about every other department.