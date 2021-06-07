The best Type 63 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Type 63 once dominated Call of Duty: Warzone, but it needs some tweaking to maintain its status in Season 3.

A lot of weapon adjustments occurred when Warzone Season 3 began. Even more took place as the season progressed. The Type 63 and other tactical rifles definitely fell by the wayside.

However, it can still be a solid partner for another Warzone weapon. In the right hands and with the right loadout, the Type 63 can still dropp enemy players with relative ease.

The best loadout for the Type 63 in COD: Warzone Season 3

The Type 63 has great firepower but is lacking elsewhere. Its ammo capacity is less than desirable, it is pretty slow, and it's not as versatile as some other weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The plus side is that the Type 63 is easily controllable and provides players with a great line of sight no matter what optics are on it. Putting attachments to it will increase its positives and help players work around its negatives.

Attachments

Barrel : 21.5" Match Grade

: 21.5" Match Grade Optic : Visiontech 2x

: Visiontech 2x Rear Grip : Spetsnaz Field Grip

: Spetsnaz Field Grip Ammunition : Bakelite 25 Rnd

: Bakelite 25 Rnd Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

The 21.5" Match Grade barrel does take away some mobility by reducing sprinting move speed, but it boosts the Type 63's effective damage range by 100%. This is huge for a semi-auto rifle in the vastness of Warzone's Verdansk '84.

The Visiontech 2x optic will give the Type 63 a great view of the battlefield. It helps players aim in and focus on enemies from long range or up close. A crystal clear image is what this optic provides.

Sprint to fire time takes a hit once again with the Spetsnaz Field Grip. Aim down sight time and flinch resistance receive increases, however. This makes it much easier to pull up the Type 63 and lay into opponents.

One of the Type 63's biggest faults is its low ammo capacity. The Bakelite 35 Rnd ammunition attachment deals with that in a great way. Ammo is increased in every way, including overall capacity and max starting ammo.

Lastly, there is the Infiltrator Grip. This reverts some of the mobility issues given to Type 63 by other attachments. Warzone players with this underbarrel will receive an upgrade in movement speed, shooting move speed, and aim walking movement speed.

