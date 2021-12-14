×
The best Volk loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

A look at the Volk in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Dec 14, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Feature

The Volk is a quick mobile assault rifle that can lead Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players to victory.

The meta for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 is still coming together. Players are using all of the weapons available to see which ones will leave them as the last ones standing on Caldera.

One weapon slowly creeping up tier lists is the Volk. With the right loadout, it can dominate in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1. It will focus on reducing recoil, boosting damage range, and keeping its mobility.

The best loadout for the Volk in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Another look at the Volk in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)
Another look at the Volk in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

The beauty of Caldera is a facade with how much blood is spilled in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. If you are a player who wants to forget about the scenery and pick enemies apart, you need the Volk in your arsenal.

Put the following loadout together for the Volk and you will have a fast assault rifle that can take down opponents from various ranges in the blink of an eye:

  • Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
  • Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
  • Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom
  • Stock: Krausnick S12C PS
  • Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
  • Magazine: .30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
  • Perk: Perfectionist
  • Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Mercury Silencer has become very popular since the start of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1. It suppresses fire to keep you off the radar and makes controlling the gun's recoil much easier.

Add the Krausnick barrel, the M1941 Hand Stop under barrel, and Polymer Grip to boost recoil control further. The latter adds flinch resistance while all three make the Volk extremely accurate.

Lengthened ammo and the .30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums will add bullet velocity and overall damage to the weapon. Tie that in with the Krausnick stock for more control and your targets won't be able to escape.

Perfectionist is a perk that further lowers recoil in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The 1229/Slate optic is perfect for long-range gunfights, putting the perk to good use. Follow this up with Fully Loaded to ensure max ammo and this loadout is set.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen
