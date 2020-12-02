The best way to Exfil solo in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Black Ops Cold War Zombies gives players the option to exfil and earn more rewards.

To exfil, players can call in a helicopter starting at round 10 and every five rounds after. As a solo player in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, doing this is a great way to finish the game in a way that doesn't involve dying to the Zombies.

It can also be extremely difficult without a team. When players choose to exfil, one last massive horde of the undead attempts to overrun Die Maschine. Solo players need to use the proper equipment, weapons, and strategies to make it out alive.

The best way Exfil solo in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Equipment

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War Zombies players have 1:30 before the exfil chopper arrives. During that time, more Zombies than before will swarm in. As a Solo player, it is best to exfil within the first couple of opportunities.

Before selecting the exfil option, players need to craft the right equipment. There are craft tables spread across the map that use up the scraps left behind by defeated Zombies.

Frag or Semtex Grenades are a must. Decoys and Cymbal Monkeys are also a necessity. Throwing a Decoy or Cymbal Monkey will cause the Zombies to surround it. When that happens, toss a grenade in the middle and this will take out a large handful of Zombies.

Advertisement

Weapons

Image via Activision

Players can find Scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War Zombies to use along with their weapons. A Sentry Turret or a War Machine works nicely when trying to exfil. The Sentry Turret will work on its own and the War Machine allows players to do massive damage, especially after a Decoy is thrown.

Grab the Gallo SA12 from the side of the plane. If the Pack-a-Punch is built, upgrade the shotgun and get some armor. This is by far the best weapon to use against the Zombies. This shotgun is a Zombie killing machine.

Perks

Image via Activision

Advertisement

Buying a couple of Perks to make it through the Black Ops Cold War Zombies exfil process will help immensely. Perks cost more the more that are bought, so focus on just a couple if the exfil is happening in the earlier rounds.

Jugger-Nog and Stamin-Up should be the top two. If there is room for more, Speed Cola can help. This will allow the player to run faster, withstand more damage, and reload quicker to avoid a delay in punishing the Zombies while waiting to board the helicopter.