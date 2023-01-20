The Callisto Protocol [v. 3.01] update adds New Game+, full patch notes, bug fixes, and more

The Callisto Protocol finally gets the long-anticipated New Game+ mode. After completing the first campaign, it will let players start a new runthrough while carrying over all of their weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits.

The Callisto Protocol is developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton. It is an action-survival horror title helmed by Dead Space co-creator, Glen Schofield.

Fans had been hoping for a New Game+ mode as a way to experience the titile in a new light during their second playthrough, and finally, their request seems to be answered with the [v. 3.01] update.

The Callisto Protocol [v. 3.01] full patch notes, introduces New Game+

The Callisto Protocol [v. 3.01] update was launched yesterday, as the first in the year. Aside from the much-requested New Game+ mode, it brought in several fixes across the board. With that being said, the official patch notes for The Callisto Protocol [v. 3.01] is as follows,

NEW GAME+

Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch.

Application restart may be required.

Requires an active save file from game completion.

GLOBAL

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the "The Protocol is About Life" achievement

Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

PC

Fixed low-frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

The Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4

Fixed low-frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani

How to play The Callisto Protocol New Game+

New Game+ has become a necessary quality-of-life inclusion in modern-day single-player titles. It allows you to carry over all in-game unlocks and collectives, offering a great way to revisit older boss fights at a harder difficulty as well as to collect anything missing or left behind.

The Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven title that follows Jacob Lee throughout the adventure, acquiring weapons, upgrades, and the in-game currency, Callisto Credits.

To start a New Game+ playthrough after finishing the campaign for the first time, simply head over to the new game menu and select New Game+. After starting the it, you'll be able to collect all weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits at the first reforge.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. You can pick up the title and jump into a new adventure today.

