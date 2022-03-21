"The class testing s**ks": Lost Ark players complain about the limited nature of class trails in the training ground

One of the most critical aspects of Lost Ark is for a player to choose a suitable class. Each class in the game has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Some of the class' playstyles suit perfectly with a player's choice, and the bond between a class and a player depends on the latter's preferences. The Trixion training ground allows players to test a class, but it has many limitations.

The western version of Lost Ark offers five starting classes to players. These five classes branch out to fifteen when players reach a certain level.

The Trixion training grounds allow players to check the characteristics of the classes. But there's a concentrated belief among players about the usefulness of the training grounds. Many players believe that the Trixion training grounds should have more capabilities to help in their selections.

Lost Ark players complain about the limited nature of the Trixion training ground

The main post stated how class testing on the training grounds is sub-optimal. According to user KeenHyd, class testing works fine when a player starts the game. The situation becomes problematic as players get to know more game details. Based on the responses and the upvotes, many other players supported the Original Poster (OP).

One player believes that training grounds shouldn't keep the class' skills fixed. While making a selection, a player should be allowed to test all the skills of a class.

Another player reciprocated their thoughts by giving their own example. The player stated about the changing fortunes with the Deathblade and the Wardancer classes and how each class feels different when leveled up.

One player also reiterated that the training grounds should be more functional at the beginning of the game.

One subreddit member stated that the training grounds should be more functional. The member also emphasized that the training grounds should be available at level 10, at which point a player chooses an advanced class.

The problem of not letting players choose properly was shown by another player who is on t3 with characters they don't like.

A change in the training grounds will be especially helpful for players who're unsure about their main character.

One Lost Ark player described their account of investing time in six characters and still feeling stuck about choosing their main.

The possibility of having two types of training was also suggested by the player.

While every player has a different angle in the above responses, the overall indication is clear. The existing Trixion training grounds are not enough for players. The situation becomes more complex as they go late into the game.

It remains to be seen if Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG will decide whether to bring any changes in the future. As of now, the training grounds don't seem to be the focus of the developers. However, that's not to say that the developers won't make changes in the days to come based on player feedback.

