"The cleverness of mushrooms always surprises me!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1033 (Monday, May 5, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 05, 2025 02:24 GMT
Death Sworn Katarina in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Death Sworn Katarina in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 5, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends fans globally. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must have an extensive grasp of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1033rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The cleverness of mushrooms always surprises me!"

Talon, Ivern, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1033rd edition (May 5, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 5, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Talon
  • Quote: Ivern
  • Ability: Poppy; Bonus: Passive (Iron Ambassador)
  • Emoji: Darius
  • Splash Art: Katarina; Bonus: Death Sworn Katarina

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 5, 2025, is Talon. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Ivern, a champion often selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Poppy's Passive ability, referred to as "Iron Ambassador." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Darius, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Katarina's Death Sworn skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
  • LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
  • LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
  • LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
  • LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
  • LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
  • LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
  • LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
  • LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
  • LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
The answers to the 1034th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 6, 2025.

