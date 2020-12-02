Black Ops Cold War has a handful of Operators available to choose from with more surely on the way.

For now, the available Operators are mostly those found in the Black Ops Cold War campaign. More than likely, Operators from other games or brand new creations will find their way into this new edition of Call of Duty.

Until then, players must choose from the standard list that came with the game. Some are available immediately. Some are unlocked by completing changes. Only one can be called the coolest-looking, though, and that's Russell Adler.

The coolest-looking Black Ops Cold War Operator

Russell Adler

Russell Adler is a character from the Black Ops Cold War campaign that just screams mysterious. He is at the front and center of the story, but maintains an unknown factor about who he truly is.

Eventually, more is revealed regarding the character, which plays a massive part in the campaign. Switching over to Multiplayer, Russell Adler is available as an Operator for those placed on the CIA side of things.

The other Operators look mostly plain with the exception of Harry Stone. He is an ex-SAS agent who now takes on work as a mercenary. The Operator skin is a man with his face simply cloaked in a mask. Overall, he's pretty neat looking, but not as cool as Adler.

The Russell Adler Operator Skin in Black Ops Cold War is as intimidating as they come. His beanie with his trademark sunglasses are the definition of cool. Top that off with the scars across the left side of his face. None of the other Black Ops Cold War Operators even come close.

Russell Adler looks like a man who has come to get a job done. His no nonsense appearance is a frightening thing to see when aiming down the scope. It is enough to make the other Black Ops Cold War players think twice before engaging.