The Crew Motorfest Ferrari F80 Summit challenges and rewards (July 9 to 16, 2025)

The Crew Motorfest Ferrari F80 Summit is the second set of challenges for the game after the Season 7 update went live. Similar to previous Summit events, this week also has a total of nine challenges, including three Feats you'll need to complete. You can earn points by participating in the challenges and securing a spot on the leaderboard, which in turn helps you earn some fun and free rewards.

Out of the nine challenges, only the first three will be available for you at the beginning, as the game will provide you with a loaned vehicle. The remaining six require you to purchase the newly released Ferrari F80 and will be unlocked if you already own the car.

This article will highlight The Crew Motorfest Ferrari F80 Summit challenges and rewards.

What are the Ferrari F80 Summit challenges in The Crew Motorfest?

Here is a list of all the challenges you'll encounter in this week’s Ferrari F80 Summit in The Crew Motorfest:

Defying the GTO (Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Confronting the F40 (Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Duelling the F50 (Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Rivalling the Enzo (Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Contending with LaFerrari (Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Challenging Itself (Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Speedtrap (Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Escape (Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

(Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025) Slalom (Hypercar - Ferrari F80 2025)

Ferrari F80 Summit challenges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)

The Ferrari F80 Hypercar costs a total of 2,502,500 Bucks (in-game currency) and also features a custom bundle. The custom bundle costs 357,500 Crew Credits and includes the following items:

Ferrari F80 Hypercar

A Billionaire’s Work Smoke (Uncommon)

(Uncommon) Neon Blade Nitro (Rare)

Ferrari F80 Hypercar in shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)

All rewards for The Crew Motorfest Ferrari F80 Summit

You can get a total of four rewards at the end of the week by placing in the Platinum rank in the Ferrari F80 Summit event. Here is a list of all the rewards:

Bronze: 100,000 XP points

100,000 XP points Silver: 100,000 Bucks

100,000 Bucks Gold: Ferrari FXX K 2014 (Racing)

Ferrari FXX K 2014 (Racing) Platinum: Squadra Italia Tire (Epic)

Ferrari F80 Summit rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)

By claiming your spot on the leaderboard with Summit points in the Platinum rank, you can earn all of the rewards with ease. Although most of the challenges are quite straightforward, you will need to maximize your effective lap times in most races to secure a good score and rise to the top. Since the entire Summit is focused on the newly released Ferrari F80 Hypercar, this could be the perfect opportunity for fans to learn the handling and other strengths of the car.

