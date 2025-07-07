The Crew Motorfest Grand Race meta cars (Season 7)

The Crew Motorfest Season 7 is live now, and so far the fans seem to enjoy the new Ferrari-themed content. As expected, the Grand Race mode has received fresh routes and slight improvements as always. With each new season, players are eager to learn about the meta and how they can dominate in each class.

Ad

On that note, here’s a full breakdown of the best cars in the current meta for The Crew Motorfest Season 7 Grand Races.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best cars for The Crew Motorfest Season 7 Grand Race in each class

It’s worth noting that The Crew Motorfest Season 7 is heavily Ferrari-themed, and this directly affects Grand Races. Many times, the race would be limited to Ferrari cars only. If you don't own one, the game will assign a random model to you, and you can't modify anything.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, there are two new modifiers added to the race: Pro Racing and Alpha Jets. However, they are very rare to encounter in the Grand Race. Most of the time, races still focus on the classic ground-based vehicles and classes.

One important thing to note is that Perf Stats are fixed for all players in the Grand Race. However, individual cars still have different stats such as top speed, acceleration, and handling, which means the right choice of car still matters.

Ad

Here are the best cars in The Crew Motorfest:

Street 1

Porsche 911 RS 2.7 (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Here are the two best choices for the Street 1 class:

Ad

Porsche 911 RS 2.7: A great pick in the Street 1 class which is fast, lightweight, and can handle tight turns with ease. It is one of the most versatile cars in the game.

A great pick in the Street 1 class which is fast, lightweight, and can handle tight turns with ease. It is one of the most versatile cars in the game. Shelby Cobra 427: While this car is slow compared to others in this class, the handling and decent acceleration make it a good choice. Additionally, its vintage look makes it stand out, which doesn't give you a competitive advantage but surely makes your track presence strong.

Ad

Street 2

Toyota GR Supra LBWK Edition (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Here are two great cars you can pick from the Street 2 class:

Ad

Toyota GR Supra LBWK Edition: This car doesn't just look cool, but also performs exceptionally well. It's really quick and handles smoothly. However, it's a bit expensive compared to other Supra models in the game.

This car doesn't just look cool, but also performs exceptionally well. It's really quick and handles smoothly. However, it's a bit expensive compared to other Supra models in the game. Lamborghini Diablo: While picking this car over the Ferrari F40 in the Street 2 class could be a hot take, the Diablo is a sleeper pick. It handles better than you might expect and the top speed is great as well. Players are highly recommended to give it a try.

Ad

Drift

Ford Hoonicorn Mustang (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The iconic Ford Hoonicown Mustang is still a great choice in the Drift class. It's really easy to handle and the speed is one of the best in the class. You don't need the highest top speed in the Drift class as the corners are usually pretty tight, and you never get to speed up.

Ad

Race

Aston Martin Vulcan The Duke (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Here are the best cars in the Race category:

Ad

Aston Martin Vulcan The Duke: The Duke variant of Vulcan is one of the most beautiful cars in the game. It handles decent and is exceptionally fast for its class.

The Duke variant of Vulcan is one of the most beautiful cars in the game. It handles decent and is exceptionally fast for its class. McLaren GT3: Similar to the Vulcan The Duke, the GT3 is a versatile vehicle that could be a good alternative.

The reason why the Bugatti Bolide is not listed despite being the fastest in its class is its poor handling. It struggles in tight corners and short turns, which can cost you in the Grand Race.

Ad

Alpha GP

Red Bull RB18 (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Red Bull RB18 is nearly flawless. It's fast, responsive, and works well even for newer players. It's by far the most reliable pick in the Alpha GP class. If you are looking for an alternative, the Red Bull RB15 could be a great choice as well.

Ad

Rally Raid

BMW Z4 sDrive35is (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Rally Raid class has become a common category in the Grand Race this season and it's one of the hardest sections in the race. The BMW Z4 sDrive35is is the best choice in this class as it can accelerate quickly even on slippery or uneven surfaces and maintains great grip.

Ad

Hypercar

Koenigsegg Agera R (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Here are the best Hypercars of The Crew Motorfest:

Ad

Koenigsegg Agera R: The Agera R continues to be one of the fastest hypercars in the game. However, you need some time to master this car due to its sensitive handling.

The Agera R continues to be one of the fastest hypercars in the game. However, you need some time to master this car due to its sensitive handling. Bugatti Chiron Carbon Edition: If you are looking for a more stable alternative, the Carbon Edition Chiron is a fantastic choice. It combines fairly high speed with better handling than the Agera R.

That covers the current Grand Race meta for The Crew Motorfest Season 7. While the Ferrari-only restriction can change things up, nothing much has changed about the classic Grand Race mode.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.