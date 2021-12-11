The Demon Gun glitch is back in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The Demon Gun glitch was one of the wildest issues player came across in Call of Duty and it's now back in Warzone Pacific.

A new era of Call of Duty: Warzone has begun with Warzone Pacific. Players have been put on a new map with the ability to use only Vanguard items on a tropical, Pacific-based island.

No matter how much things change, though, some things just seem to stay the same. The game is still littered with hackers and bugs that make it unplayable at times. The Demon Gun glitch is just one of the gamebreaking issues to return.

Players are experiencing the Demon Gun glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The Demon Gun glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone is an error in the graphical code of some sort. It distorts the weapon and covers the screen with this horrible looking shape, hence the name it was given.

The issue is just plain ugly and makes winning gun fights next to impossible. Players can't see what is happening in front of them and have to competely guess where their shots are headed.

GoGo @GoGoYubari__ The demon gun glitch is back in Warzone now too lol The demon gun glitch is back in Warzone now too lol https://t.co/7dpkpD1EjI

Many thought it was a long-gone problem, but a recent update to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 has players dealing with demonic-looking weaponry once more.

The biggest thing of note is that this isn't an isolated issue. Tons of players are coming forward and sharing videos or screenshots of their weapons taking this wretched form.

twitter.com/Vulgar_cowboy/… Craig @Vulgar_cowboy #Warzone The stim glitch is back, I repeat the STIM GLITCH IS BACK!! @Modernwarzone @Charlieintel @ravensoftware. It was inevitable #PS5Share The stim glitch is back, I repeat the STIM GLITCH IS BACK!! @Modernwarzone @Charlieintel @ravensoftware. It was inevitable #PS5Share, #Warzone https://t.co/UiA88oxOhG @JustTeddii Yeah great game, stim glitch looks to be back and the demon gun glitch is back as well @JustTeddii Yeah great game, stim glitch looks to be back and the demon gun glitch is back as well twitter.com/Vulgar_cowboy/… https://t.co/BcsOqbuRcg

The issue seems to be happening on Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific for PC and consoles. No one is safe from it at this point. Also, no one truly knows what causes it, so it can't really be avoided.

Players are having the Demon Gun glitch pop up when they grab a floor loot weapon and when they switch onto a weapon they have grabbed from a loadout drop.

COD Warfare @CODWarfareForum @jordanxbrookes dunno what you on about... Go play your glitch fest and I'll go play erm well, My Glitch fest, As the Demon guns are back!!! @jordanxbrookes dunno what you on about... Go play your glitch fest and I'll go play erm well, My Glitch fest, As the Demon guns are back!!! https://t.co/m1CBE624LG

Hopefully the developers find what is behind this crazy Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific glitch and get it fixed as soon as possible. A high profile battle royale like this one shouldn't be seeing these kind of problems so consistently.

