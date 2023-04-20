The Division Heartland Closed Beta expected release date revealed

The Division is set to introduce its brand new free-to-play spin-off title, The Division Heartland. The title is set up in the fictional Tom Clancy world of Silver Creek.

Ubisoft mentioned the closed beta that will come out soon this year, where players will get the opportunity to try out the pivotal parts of the title. As a standalone spin-off, Heartland does not shy away from putting out a unique storyline alongside many new features and characters.

The Division Heartland will feature three new classes that can be mixed and matched while players are indulging in the PvEvP adventure in Silver Creek. Ubisoft has also mentioned that this title will enhance the Division storyline by adding new elements to the plot.

The Division Heartland Closed Beta could potentially come out sometime around Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft has mentioned that players will be able to sign up for the Division Heartland beta by going to their official website. Once they are selected for the closed beta, they can share the title with five more friends who can also tag along on the journey.

They also mentioned that the closed beta release date would be in summer 2023. With the Ubisoft Forward date also being Monday, June 12, 2023, one can assume Heartland's closed beta will come out around that time.

That being said, this is only speculation since Ubisoft did not mention a specific release date for Heartland's closed beta.

Heartland is set to bring a new world to the Division franchise as Agents go on the journey to aid Amber Mackenzie on her journey to find her rogue commander, Killian Tower.

Gamers will be able to enjoy The Division Heartland for absolutely free, as Ubisoft has promised that every player will get the full Division experience with this title.

How does The Division Heartland implement the plot?

The spin-off, placed in a small town in mid-America, was affected by a slightly different virus than the one that was deployed during Black Friday in Manhattan during The Division and its sequel plotline, according to Ubisoft.

With new Division Agents deployed to Silver Creek, the experience will be a much different journey for Division players coming into the Heartland.

Ubisoft has promised much more tacticality leveraged into the game that differentiates Heartland's value from the standard massive-multiplayer online (MMO) experience provided by the previous two The Division titles.

Much like its two predecessors, players will encounter both AI and real people, who will be called Rogue Agents in the world of the Heartland upon deployment.

One can pick any of the three classes to begin their journey as they progress in the title with their very unique abilities.

Heartland will soon be available for gamers to dive into. Until then, players can enjoy the free Division 2 content Ubisoft has been putting out for players who already own the title.

