The DM that left Logan Paul speechless: Throwback

Logan Paul once talked about receiving a "Top me" message from an Instagram model and how surprised he was by it.

Logan Paul once received a direct message that made him feel uncomfortable and confused. An Instagram model told Logan Paul, "top me," and he asked her to hold on. He looked it up on Urban dictionary and read that it meant "to best or outshine someone in some pursuit... To kill someone".

Image via Impaulsive

His initial thought was that she wanted him to beat her up in a sexual manner. He said that he didn't know her like that and that he doesn't speak in that manner to anyone he doesn't know. He does not shame her for her attempt and he says "kudos" before saying he doesn't like that.

so I just wanted 2 slide into someone’s dm for the first time ever and this is how it went 😭 pic.twitter.com/CY77Erz8b5 — I (@aaajallaaa) January 26, 2021

Logan said that he wouldn't do it. He said that there was an art to sending messages to someone. He tells another story about a time a girl unsent her messages and pretended to have never messaged him.

This how I slide into DMs. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yOOtS77buf — Alistair Crowe - Author 📚💀🎭 (@CroweAlistair) January 26, 2021

He concludes that he needs to captivate those who receive his messages. He wants to be memorable. He says that the best way to find out if someone is self-respecting is their response. Those who are worth the trouble want to meet people who can impress them.

Advertisement

U rlly be sliding into ppls dms with the best first impressions — Notsomeoneuknow😏😏 (@Notsomeoneukno5) January 27, 2021

He ends by saying that he isn't trying to get a quick one night stand, and that instead, he's trying to find someone he can talk to.

Related: Logan Paul spends $200,000 on 1st edition Pokemon Box, ends up finding one of the most rare cards inside

Logan Paul screenshots the messages he thinks could get him in trouble

He said that in the world he lives in, many people may send certain messages and then remove them to make the celeb look bad. This happened with James Charles recently, but James made sure to screenshot the messages and prove his innocence.

Advertisement

Related: James Charles claps back at TikToker, who tried to expose him

I confronted him a few nights ago & he sent me these and promised to delete them, and then 10 minutes later unsent it all! luckily I screenshotted it all before he could :) pic.twitter.com/h6KMydBMjt — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 26, 2021

It's just another precaution that big names have to go through if they want to message anyone who isn't in their immediate circle.

Related: Watch: Logan Paul's live reaction to Conor McGregor getting knocked out at UFC 257