Watch: Logan Paul's live reaction to Conor McGregor getting knocked out at UFC 257

Logan Paul was shocked to see Conor McGregor get knocked out against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. 'The Notorious' was handed the first knock out defeat of his career by Poirier in the second round of their highly-anticipated rematch.

In a recent video posted by Logan Paul on his Twitter account, the 25-year-old can be seen taken aback by McGregor's shocking defeat at the hands of Poirier.

You can watch the video below:

live reaction of mcgregor’s loss pic.twitter.com/A2CxC6tq79 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 24, 2021

Logan Paul, who was expected to fight Floyd Mayweather on February 20, recently had his exhibition bout against 'Money' rescheduled to a later date. However, the new date has not been revealed yet.

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor was seen praising Paul for managing to get a fight against Mayweather.

Dustin Poirier avenges his loss against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier was able to extract a revenge against Conor McGregor as he beat the Irishman in the second round of their fight. The first encounter between the two lightweights in 2014 had resulted in a first-round TKO win for Conor McGregor. This time around, Poirier rocked McGregor with a series of punches that folded the Irishman to the canvas.

With his huge victory against The Notorious, Dustin Poirier has successfully cemented himself as one of the top contenders to once again stake a claim on the UFC lightweight championship.

After winning the interim lightweight title, Poirier fought Khabib Nurmagomedov in an attempt to unify the 155-pound belt, however, The Diamond came up short against the Dagestani fighter.

Advertisement

According to Dana White, Nurmagomedov was expected to come out of retirement if his fellow lightweights did something spectacular at UFC 257, and Dustin Poirier has done exactly that. The Diamond will now be hoping to have another go at Nurmagomedov and earn his second successive revenge.