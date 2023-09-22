One of the 4-star weapons from Fontaine that Genshin Impact will be releasing in the upcoming 4.1 update is a Sword called The Dockhand's Assistant. It is an event-exclusive item and can only be obtained from the Epitome Invocation Wish. The new weapon has a really good HP bonus, which is a rare stat for a Sword, and many Genshin Impact players have been asking for it for a long time.

The developers have also revealed the materials needed to max ascend The Dockhand's Assistant, and it includes a new item that will be available only after the 4.1 update. Genshin Impact players can find everything they need to know about the new Sword in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.1 will release a new HP Sword - The Dockhand's Assistant

The Dockhand's Assistant's stats, skills, and best characters to use it

The Dockhand's Assistant stats (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dockhand's Assistant is a 4-star Sword that has a Base ATK of 510 and an HP bonus secondary stat of 41.3%. In addition, the weapon's passive grants a Stoic Symbol to the wielder whenever someone in the party is healed. This effect can be stacked up to three times, each lasting 30 seconds.

Upon using Elemental Skill or Burst, the user will gain Elemental Mastery and Energy for 10 seconds based on the number of Symbols consumed. Each Symbol gives 40 EM and two Energy, so the user can gain up to 120 EM and six Energy refunds. These effects can be triggered even when the wielder is off-field.

Here is a list of characters that can use the new HP sword in Genshin Impact:

Nilou (great HP stick for her and helps in Bloom reactions).

Kuki Shinobu (she needs both HP and EM so the sword goes really well with her kit).

Bennett (for a healer build).

Layla (more HP for a stronger shield and higher burst damage).

Kirara (more HP for a stronger shield).

Since HP Swords are rare in Genshin Impact, players can try pulling for The Dockhand's Assistant and get it for their favorite characters.

The Dockhand's Assistant ascension materials

The new Sword's ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the items needed to max The Dockhand's Assistant:

Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x3

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x9

Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x9

Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x4

Old Operative's Pocket Watch x15

Operative's Standard Pocket Watch x18

Operative's Consistency x27

Transoceanic Pearl x10

Transoceanic Chunk x15

Xenochromatic Crystals x18

Travelers can farm the Pure Sacred Dewdrops from the Echoes of Deep Tide domain in Fontaine. Meanwhile, the Transoceanic and Xenochromatic drops can be obtained by defeating the Fontemer Aberrants. Fortunately, these materials can be pre-farmed in version 4.0. However, the Operative drops are new items that will be released in the 4.1 update.

How to obtain The Dockhand's Assistant

The Dockhand's Assistant is one of the new weapons that will be added to the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. These items will not be added to the Standard Wish and can only be obtained from the Weapon banner while they are on rate up.