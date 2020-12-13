Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077 shows a player's credibility with other characters in the game.

Players earn Street Cred by doing a variety of tasks throughout Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 measures Street Cred as a pathway to many unlockables. New vendors and items become available when Street Cred is high enough.

The easiest way to earn Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077 is by simply playing the game. Street Cred will accumulate much like XP when missions and side jobs have been accomplished. One way makes it even easier though. The Samurai Jacket increases Street Cred gains.

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Samurai Jacket increases Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077 by 5%. This jacket is unlocked further along in the story. A side job will come up called Chippin' In that has to do with Johnny Silverhand and his band.

This involves meeting an old acquaintance of Johnny's known as Rogue. Head to the Afterlife bar. This is where Rogue will give the mission. Simply complete it and the Samurai Jacket will be given to V.

Its other stats aren't that bad either, boasting a 116.6 armor rating, damage over time reduction, and just generally looks like a cool jacket. When it comes to armor in Cyberpunk 2077, this is a great choice for any V playthrough.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Now, all that needs to be done to easily earn Street Cred is to do some work in Night City. Main missions and side jobs give out Street Cred every time one is finished. These can be found all across the map.

Simply pull the map and look for the giant exclamation points. These are all missions that can be started, or completed if they are part of a mission in progress. Not just that, blue indicators of different kinds will show up while driving or walking around Night City. These are quick ways to earn Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077.