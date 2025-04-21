The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered: When can we expect it to release?

Bethesda is expected to unveil The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered in 2025. This highly anticipated enhanced action RPG has created a huge sensation in the fraternity and is likely to be loaded with plenty of improved gameplay features and extra system capabilities.

Ad

Although the publisher has not announced the title’s release date, word on the street is that the game might shadow-drop on April 21, 2025. There are no leaks that specify the pre-order or pricing details so far, but some credible sources indicate that the launch is imminent, with many Elder Scrolls series fans naturally being excited over this.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Expected release time of The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bethesda didn’t reveal the real info, but strong hints from platforms like Xbox, Twitch, Steam, and Reddit suggest that The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered is on the way.

User @FLBEACH1975 recently posted some screenshots of querying the Xbox support bot on X about The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered’s release info. Interrogating the bot one step at a time, it finally disclosed April 21, 2025, at 12 PM EST.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, User @X0X_LEAK in X posted that the upcoming Bethesda remake is going to be 120 GB in size. They have a solid history of sharing accurate leaks that often turn out to be true.

Also read: Can you use the New Zealand trick to play The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered early?

Twitch has an Oblivion Remastered browse page (Image via Twitch)

Meanwhile, there is already a page up on Twitch’s browser page for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with a description that reads, “Oblivion was leaked in documents relating to the FTC v. Microsoft court case.”

Ad

The hype about the remaster is justified, as the original helped push Bethesda to where it is today. Better combat mechanics combined with an open world and superlative role-playing elements made The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion a game-changer.

Check out more gaming news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.