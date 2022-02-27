The entire Uruha Rushia x Hololive controversy explained

VTuber Uruha Rushia's suspension from the HoloLive collective came as quite a shock to the entire community. While the account and all its content will eventually be deleted in the next few days, many are still reeling and in disbelief as to what happened with regards to the VTuber.

Read on to find out what happened to Uruha Roshia, the most popular third generation HoloLive VTuber's untimely departure from the group.

Uruha Rushia's contract with HoloLive terminated: All you need to know

On February 24, the official HoloLive Twitter handle put up a post featuring links to English and Japanese press releases regarding the termination of VTuber Uruha Roshia's contract with the group. These press releases state that the creator was engaging in unethical leaks of sensitive data about the collective and its parent company (CoverCorp), forcing them to kick the creator out of the same.

This is the notice from CoverCorp (Image via HoloLive/Twitter)

The company stated the following points worth noting regarding Urshua Rushia's termination:

“Regarding “Uruha Rushia,” it has been apparent for some time that she has been distributing false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters. We have been investigating the facts related to these matters.”

The company went on to say:

“We were able to confirm that she engaged in acts that: violated her contract by leaking information that she acquired from the company as well as communication over SNS, both of which she has a responsibility to protect; and caused the company to suffer reputational damage, such as by publicizing falsehoods to various related parties."

A big doubt hanging over the community is also how the company is going to deal with Uruha Rushia's existing content. They clarified in the statement:

“Also, we will be shutting down this talent’s YouTube channel and membership as of around the end of March. Please understand that we are taking this matter very seriously. We intend to put further efforts into instructing the talents that are affiliated with us on compliance matters so that similar incidents do not happen again in the future.”

The creator did not deny these accusations when she came live from one of her older accounts, Mikeneko Doro, after the release of this notice. She began the broadcast with the words:

“My heart is shattered.”

Uruha Rushia apologized to her fans as well for all the anguish they must be going through in this difficult time:

“I'm sorry for all of you really worried, I'm really exhausted both physically and mentally, and I'm still confused. My heart is shattered, but I wanted to tell everyone I'm sorry, but I'm really sorry. Let me tweet the apology first, and let me deliver it again at a later date.”

In what was probably her last video, the creator added that she might be a minor, a recurring rumor about Uruha Rushia, so some of the harsher criticisms should not be made about her.

“I want to properly accept everyone’s words. Yet, I’ve got many things to say. I am really sorry. I’m very well aware of that. I am sorry for being sloppy. My words have been sloppy. Also, I haven't publicly announced my age yet, so I’d like it if you held back on talking badly towards me.”

Whether Uruha Rushia is a minor or not, she will definitely not be seen on HoloLive's platform anymore. Fans are still waiting on the creator and CoverCorp to give more details on the situation or some exact details on what the creator's offense was.

Edited by R. Elahi