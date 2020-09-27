The Esports Club announces The WD Black TEC Pro League Rainbow Six Siege Tournament

The Esports Club, the hallowed Bangalore-based esports platform, has announced its latest gaming event. The WD Black TEC Pro League for TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE is just around the corner. Rainbow Six Seige is acclaimed as one of the best team-based tactical shooters from Ubisoft.

"The WD Black TEC Pro League is open to gamers and teams from India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka and will begin in October, running every month till the end of February, with a total prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs."

The Esports Club reveals new Rainbow Six Siege Tournament

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, one of the most evolving online games, places players at the core of a fast-paced multiplayer experience grounded in selecting unique Operators.

The proper coalescence of tactics and brute force is brought out through the altercations faced by players.

Qualifying structure for the tournament

Supported by Western Digital under WD Black, ACT Fibernet, and publisher Ubisoft, The WD Black TEC Pro League for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege hopes to break all barriers for professional gamers.

Duration of the tournament

The tournament is organized by The Esports Club and will commence in October. INR 10 Lakhs would be allocated for each division's separate prize pool.

Prize pool and the tournament format

At the same time, 10 Lakhs will be equally distributed throughout the five seasons - "featuring INR 2L each season along with a WD Blue NVME SSD from Western Digital for the top MVP in each division."

Prize Pool for Division 1 - The Esports Club

The official announcement gained a lot of traction, as this is a foreshadowing for the upcoming Rainbow Six® Siege World Cup in 2021. Thus, the tournament is a prestigious opportunity presented by The Esports Club for the South Asian region players to excel at the international stage.

Prize Pool for Division 2 - The Esports Club

The details for the format have also been revealed through the announcement. The top 24 teams from the three countries will qualify from the initial qualifying phase. The segregation will then follow a group division. The seasons will last for three weeks, with each division fighting for its autonomous prize pool.

At the end of each season, the bottom three from the first division will get relegated to the second division. Whereas, the top three teams from the second division will get promoted. The bottom three from the third-division will be eliminated from the tournament.

Directors speak

The honorary directors of the tournament had a few things to say. Indeed, this comes as a unique opportunity for players to stay sharp before the Rainbow Six Siege World Cup.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said:

"We've always felt strongly about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege and we're happy to have played a part in helping consolidate the esports ecosystem in the region. With the introduction of the TEC Pro League we want to further support Rainbow Six esports in the region through a larger prize pool and help acclimatize teams to a high stakes competitive environment they're going to see on the international stage over the next year."

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing India, Western Digital, went on to add:

"We, at Western Digital, are deeply focused and connected with the gaming community. Our innovative WD BLACK portfolio is built ground up for gamers and offers them lightning-fast speed. We are excited to work with The Esports Club on the TEC Pro League and to provide gamers with an amazing opportunity to kick start their esports careers."

Mansoor Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, said:

"We were thrilled with the success of our first league for Rainbow Six Siege, and are now looking at helping create a much needed competitive base to help our Indian talent prepare for and thrive on the international stage like the Rainbow Six Major & Rainbow Six Siege World Cup in 2021."

Similarly, Khalid Wani, Director Sales India, Western Digital, added:

"At Western Digital, we're always looking at new and engaging ways to connect with our customers through events and various other activities. Esports is one of the most exciting spaces to be a part of, and we're happy to help promote the best talent in the region along the way".

The glaring opportunities for pro players

Interested gamers can sign up for the event via The Esports Club Website.

The unprecedented rise of the eSports scene in South Asia is only matched by the passion players have for video games.

The Esports Club is thus paving the way for future generations to grow up on competitive gaming.