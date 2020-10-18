The fastest players in Madden 21 

There are many different strategies to put forth in Madden 21. Some players like to methodically shred defenses. Other players like to make defensive play the focus. Then there are those who just love speed. Having a speedy player is a surefire way to leave opposing defenders in the dust.

There are a ton of Madden 21 players within Franchise Mode and regular online play that boast over 95 speed. The majority of them are wide receivers. An honorable mention goes to Ravens QB, and cover athlete, Lamar Jackson, who falls just shy of the top five fastest Madden 21 players.

5 fastest players in Madden 21

Marquise Brown

(Image Credit: NFL)

Just a bit faster than his quarterback, Marquise Brown falls within the top five fastest Madden 21 players. His speed rating is 97, giving him the ability to burn any defender on the gridiron. As the season progresses, his overall could easily shift in either direction, but his speed rating will remain intact.

Mecole Hardman

(Image Credit: NFL)

Mecole Hardman is one of two players for the Kansas City Chiefs that appear in the top five fastest Madden 21 players. With a speed rating of 97, he lines up with Patrick Mahomes launching the ball his direction. There have been many instances where he has turned on the jets and taken off in real life. Needless to say, that translates quite well over to Madden.

Marquise Goodwin

(Image Credit: Eagles Frenzy)

Marquise Goodwin now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also has a speed rating of 97. Previously playing for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers, Goodwin has always been the fastest member of his team. The Olympic long jump athlete is a terror with his legs.

Henry Ruggs III

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

Henry Ruggs III is the second fastest player in Madden 21. He was the fastest player at the 2020 NFL Combine and is a rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie's overall is a lower 77 right now, but look for that to change as the season moves on. Ruggs III has been showing up each week with the Raiders and is on his way to a spectacular rookie season.

Tyreek Hill

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

There is no other 99 speed player in Madden 21. Tyreek Hill takes the lone spot for the fastest player in the game. The Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver also has a 99 acceleration rating. That means, not only is he fast, he can reach his fastest in no time at all. With Mecole Hardman on the line with him, the Chiefs have the speediest WR duo in the entire NFL.