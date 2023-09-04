The Final Question is the sequel of the Ancient Colors World Quest series in Genshin Impact. You might remember that at the end of the Limner, Dreamer, and Robotic Dog questline, Seymour leaves Mamere, stating they must go to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo to meet their previous master, Mary-Ann. While the main quest series ends at that part, there is a hidden sequel where you can meet up with Seymour again and ask some questions.

The Final Question World Quest is located in The Narzissenkreuz Ordo, and completing it will reward you with 20 Primogems. This article will help you trigger the hidden sequel and guide you on how to complete it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Final Question hidden quest location and guide

The Narzissenkruez Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)

The Final Question is located in The Narzissenkreuz Ordo, a hidden location in Fontaine. It is worth mentioning that this area is also locked behind another World Quest in Genshin Impact titled Aqueous Tidemarks.

Thus, here is a list of quests that you must complete to unlock The Final Question:

Aqueous Tidemarks

The Illusion's Finishings

There Will Come Soft Rains

Limner, Dreamer, and Robotic Dog

You must first finish the Aqueous Tidemarks quest to unlock the Institute of Natural Philosophy region, where the book of The Narzissenkreuz Ordo is located.

Meanwhile, the rest of the list is part of the Ancient Colors. Once you have done all the quests, go to The Narzissenkreuz Ordo, which will automatically trigger The Final Question World Quest. It will also appear on the quest tab.

The Final Question Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, go to the other side of the room, and there you will find Seymour. Interact with the robotic dog. This will trigger a short cutscene, giving you a chance to ask it three questions. They are:

Tell us about yourself, Seymour...

Tell me about the Narzissenkreuz Ordo...

Tell me about your latest records...

Ask Seymour questions (Image via HoYoverse)

You must select all three options one by one and get the information from Seymour. The order in which you pick them doesn't matter.

During the cutscene, Ann from The Narzissenkreuz Adventure will also make an appearance. Once you have gotten all the answers, this hidden Genshin Impact World Quest will be complete, and you will be rewarded with 20 Primogems and 26,500 Mora.

On a related note, there is another hidden quest named Unfinished Story, a sequel to the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz World Quest series. Interestingly, it also takes place in The Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

Furthermore, depending on whether or not you have completed The Final Question, the dialogues at the end of the Unfinished Story may differ.