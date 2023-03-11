The Finals crashing: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

With The Finals currently in its closed beta phase, it has already garnered significant support from the gaming community, even though there are a few minor issues that negatively impact the overall experience. One of the most frequently reported issues by players is the game's tendency to crash unexpectedly on their systems.

The Finals is an upcoming multiplayer shooter game that has been generating plenty of hype in recent days. It combines elements from several popular shooter titles to create a rather unique gaming experience. The standout feature of the game is its dynamic arenas, where players can engage in action-packed battles. These arenas are fully destructible, giving players the freedom to blast their way through unfavorable terrain and engage in fights the way that suits them best.

Despite the game's promising features, frequent crashes and other bugs can be frustrating for players and prevent them from fully enjoying the game. Hence, this guide will take a closer look at some of the methods that could potentially resolve the game's crashing issues on PC.

A guide to possibly fixing The Finals' crashing issues on PC

Before getting started with these fixes, it's important to note that The Finals is still in its beta phase, and it's not uncommon for issues like crashing to occur during this stage of development. While players cannot directly fix issues that are caused by the game itself, there are a few adjustments they can make to their systems to minimize the likelihood of crashes.

Having said that, here are some potential fixes that may help alleviate the problem of The Finals crashing on PC:

1) Verify file integrity

One of the most simple yet effective solutions to The Finals crashing is ensuring that all of the game's files are intact. Sometimes, an update or a simple software error can cause the game's files to break. In this case, it could likely end up with the game crashing. This is why it's essential to run a quick check to ensure that the files are healthy. To do so, you must follow these steps:

Open Steam and navigate to your library. Right-click on The Finals and select Properties. Click on the Local Files tab and select Verify integrity of game files.

If any files are missing or corrupted, Steam will automatically download and install the correct files for you.

2) Turn off overlays

It's fairly common for PC gamers to use third-party tools to monitor a game's performance, such as MSI Afterburner (RivaTuner) or Nvidia Overlay. However, using these tools can sometimes cause The Finals to crash.

In certain cases, having third-party overlays enabled can even prevent the game from starting up due to their anti-cheat measures, flagging them as potential threats. As such, if players are experiencing frequent crashes or are unable to play the game altogether, disabling any third-party overlays could likely help resolve this issue.

3) Disable system overclocks

To achieve a better in-game performance, players often overclock their CPU, GPU, and RAM. Unfortunately, unstable overclocks can cause the video game to crash. Therefore, it's advisable to stress test the system after applying any overclocks to ensure that there are no stability issues.

If the system passes stress testing but the game still crashes, it's recommended that you reset all overclocked components to their default clock speeds and try to start up the game again.

These are some of the most common fixes that are known to potentially alleviate crashing issues in The Finals. As previously mentioned, the game is still in its beta phase and is likely to receive several improvements and changes. Hence, technical errors are expected and may require further investigation or resolution by the developers.

