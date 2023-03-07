Warzone 2 Error #x41: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The recently launched update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has introduced a new error, "Error #x41," which prevents players from joining a match. This issue has been primarily reported in the battle royale title rather than Modern Warfare 2. Since its initial reporting, the number of players experiencing this error has steadily increased.

Despite having received two Season updates, Warzone 2 is far from perfect. Players frequently report issues such as game crashes and errors like HUENEME-CONCORD. These problems can significantly detract from the overall gaming experience and make it evident that the game is still rough around the edges and needs some polishing.

Everything that fans need to know about solving Error #x41 in Warzone 2.

As previously stated, Error #x41 in Warzone 2 is known to prevent players from joining a match, with it most likely to happen when a party of four attempts to queue for a match. This error is primarily reported in the Resurgence Quads and Battle Royale Quads game modes. Although there are no official solutions for this error at the moment, players can attempt several fixes on their own that may address the issue.

Before discussing the potential fixes for Error #x41 in Warzone 2, it is important to note that these solutions cannot completely resolve the issue. Instead, they are temporary workarounds that may help prevent the error from occurring or prevent players from being unable to play the game. Keeping this in mind, here are some fixes that should resolve the Error #x41 in Warzone 2:

1) Verify game files

Sometimes, a player's game files may become corrupted, preventing all party members from joining the match when queuing. Therefore, it is important to verify the game files to ensure they are not the cause of Error #x41. To do so, follow the steps below depending on the client you own the game in:

Steam

Open Steam and navigate to your library. Right-click on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and select "Properties." Click on the "Local Files" tab and select "Verify integrity of game files."

Battle.net

Open Battle.net and select Call of Duty: Warzone 2 from your game library. Click on the cogwheel icon located to the right of the "Play" button. Click on "Scan and Repair." Click "Begin Scan" to initiate the file verification process.

Now, wait for Steam/Battle.net to scan all the files. If any files are missing or corrupted, the game client will automatically acquire them.

2) Flushing the DNS

Flushing the DNS cache can potentially resolve most internet-related issues, including those that may cause Error #x41 in Warzone 2. Here's how you can do so:

Go to the Windows search bar and type "cmd." Right-click on Command Prompt and select "Run as administrator." Type in the following command: ipconfig /flushdns Press Enter.

If the process is successful, you will be greeted with a "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message.

3) Change the party leader

All parties have a leader when queuing for a match in Warzone 2. However, if the lobby is glitched, it can cause Error #x41 to appear. If the error frequently presents itself, it is recommended to change the party leader. Doing so will effectively change the lobby and may help to fix the issue.

4) Turn on crossplay

Crossplay in the battle royale title is enabled by default, allowing players to play with others on different platforms. However, PlayStation users can turn off crossplay within the game settings, while Xbox users can disable it at the system level. If the crossplay feature is turned off, it is recommended to turn it back on to see if it resolves Error #x41.

5) Changing the internet connection

While it may sound highly ambitious, it isn't. This fix involves using your mobile hotspot as the internet source for your gaming device. Suppose you can access the game using the mobile internet. In that case, you can be assured that the issue lies with the incompatibility between the game's servers and your primary internet connection's settings.

These are all known fixes that have been reported to work. However, if none of these solutions worked for you and the issue persists, it is advised to contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

