When is The Finals' closed beta ending?

Embark Studios has surprised the FPS gaming community with its latest free-to-play game called 'The Finals.' It is catching people's attention due to its unique destructive environment, fast-paced gameplay, beautiful graphics, and interactive weather.

The title is currently available to play on the Steam platform on PC in a closed beta for players in the European and North American regions. If lucky, they can get access to the game before the period ends.

The Finals closed beta details and how to participate in it

The Finals is popular in the community because it is being developed by former Battlefield developers, who have created a never-seen-before style of play in the FPS genre. However, not everyone can play it before its official release date as it is not an open beta.

The new game's closed beta started on March 7, 2023, and lasts for the next two weeks, ending on March 21, 2023.

The closed beta is only available on PC via Steam. However, console players do not have to worry as it will be released on the current-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well. The title will not be made available on older generations such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

To participate in The Finals' closed beta on Steam, you have to be in Europe or North America. Simply go to the game's Steam page, scroll down, and click on the Request Access button under the Join The Finals Playtest section. Players will not get access to the game immediately and might have to wait a few days before being selected for the closed beta by the developers.

Once granted access, simply download and install it on Steam and play if your PC meets the minimum specification requirements. The official system requirements for the game are:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Recommended RTX

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Recommended Ultra RTX

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X processor

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

The official release date of The Finals has not yet been confirmed by the developers.

However, players can expect the game to launch this year as the developers are already testing it in the community through the closed beta. An open beta can also be expected before the full release.

