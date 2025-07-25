The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium LTM explained

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 25, 2025 08:06 GMT
The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium details explored (Image via Embark Studios)
The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium details explored (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium LTM was recently announced in the new patch notes. This is a new Limited Time Mode where players can participate in a 5v5 battle to score points by passing the ball around and securing goals. The matches are going to be fast-paced with two separate halves and a short halftime break for both teams. This new LTM can potentially provide fans with a fresh gameplay experience in a unique setting.

This article will highlight everything we know about The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium LTM.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium LTM?

The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium LTM was announced in the latest Midseason patch notes. The LTM will remain live in the game till 7th August, 2025. Here is a quick overview of all the details for the new game mode discussed in the blog:

  • The matches will be played between 2 teams with 5 members each (5v5). The LTM will have two 5-minute halves with a short halftime between the side switches.
  • Each goal provides your team with a point. The ball can be charged by passing between teammates. The maximum charged ball can award a massive 3 points to the team. Goals scored in the final 30 seconds of the match will buy the scoring team another 30 seconds.
  • The matches cannot be tied and have no tiebreaker feature. The team that reaches the tie score first will be crowned the winners.
  • Loadouts are locked, so fans have limited choices when participating in this LTM.
  • Goals have Penalty Zones around them, which glitch enemy players. The Glitched status means that they will be unable to use Gadgets, tools, and even interact with the ball.
  • The Cashball Stadium LTM will also be available in Private Matches.
Also read: The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notes

All builds and loadouts for The Finals Arena Cashball Stadium

Here is a list of all available classes and build options for the new The Finals LTM:

Light Build (Strikers)

These characters are more agile and have higher dagger proficiency. They are also capable of disabling opponents while running through the arena.

Loadout:

  • Evasive Dash
  • Dagger
  • Glitch Grenade
  • Nullifier
  • Thermal Bore

Medium Build (Playmaker)

These are support characters that can help you set up the field for creating an opening for the Strikers.

Loadout:

  • Winch Claw
  • Riot Shield
  • Goo Grenade
  • Zipline
  • Jump Pad

Heavy Build (Enforcer)

As the name suggests, these are defenders who can anchor down a spot and protect the ball from rolling into the hands of the enemy team.

Loadout:

  • Charge n Slam
  • Sledgehammer
  • Lockbolt
  • Dome Shield
  • Barricade

Read more: The Finals Twitch Drops explored; All rewards and how to unlock

It is important to note that this is a team-based LTM, so you would need to discuss strategy with your allies and pick a build accordingly. A balanced group of characters can help you score easy victories. However, with higher mastery and skills, teams can dominate the field with unorthodox picks and potentially give rise to new metas.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
