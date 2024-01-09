The Finals best weapons tier list

The Finals is a team-based FPS with 21 weapons categorized into Light, Medium, and Heavy classes. With a relatively large weapon selection in the game, it's important to determine which ones to pick for better chances of winning. This tier list ranks weapons based on effectiveness, guiding players in choosing powerful and versatile options.

It is important to note that weapons are class-based, limiting your options on the battlefield. Moreover, certain weapons may depend on the player's playstyle, loadout, and team support. If you're looking for the ultimate weapon guide, here are The Finals' best and worst weapon picks.

All 21 weapons in The Finals, ranked in tier list

S Tier

S-Tier weapons in The Finals represent the pinnacle of power and skill, offering unmatched devastation and versatility. These top-tier guns are the cream of the crop, providing players with the best chances of winning. Prioritizing the unlocking and upgrading S-Tier weapons is recommended for those seeking maximum firepower and consistency in their gameplay.

Here are the strongest weapons in the game:

V9S (Light)

FCAR (Medium)

SA1216 (Heavy)

XP-54 (Light)

Most of the best weapons in the game are catered to Light builds. Fortunately, both medium and heavy classes have their own top-tier weapon entry.

A Tier

A-tier weapons are still some powerful weapons with their versatility and high performance. However, they are slightly below the exceptional standards set by S-Tier guns. While not unbeatable, these weapons still demonstrate stellar capabilities in the hands of skilled players.

Many of these weapons are considered nearly as effective as their S-Tier counterparts but may be more situational. Nonetheless, it's great to keep these firearms in your reserve loadout to adapt to shifting dynamics in the match.

Below are the A-tier weapons in the game.

AKM (Medium)

Lewis Gun (Heavy)

M11 (Light)

R .357 (Medium)

SH1900 (Light)

B Tier

These weapons sit above average and are a decent choice in the game, but lack the sheer power of higher-tier guns. While not as dominant as the top tiers, they remain viable options, especially when top-tier weapons are unavailable. The B-Tier category introduces more niche weapons that demand a higher level of mastery and a more dedicated playstyle.

Here are the B-tier weapons in The Finals:

M60 (Heavy)

Model 1887 (Medium)

LH1 (Light)

SR-84 (Light)

C Tier

C-tier weapons provide poor to average gaming performance but may prove effective in specific situations if employed strategically. However, they lag due to inherent weaknesses. It is advisable to avoid these weapons when possible. While they can be utilized, the outcomes are expected to be less favorable than other weapon choices.

Here are the weapons in the C tier:

CL-40 (Medium)

Riot Shield (Medium)

Sledge Hammer (Heavy)

D Tier

D-Tier weapons are the weakest, with low damage output and no unique features. They are the most niche in the game, demanding utmost commitment and sheer will for effective use.

Notably, melee weapons in The Finals are generally subpar, finding utility only in minimal and specific situations. While these weapons have a purpose, their application is rare compared to firearms or other alternatives in most in-game scenarios.

These are the weakest weapon picks in the game:

Dagger (Light)

Flamethrower (Heavy)

MGL32 (Heavy)

Sword (Light)

Throwing Knives (Light)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more The Finals news and updates.