The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error: Possible reasons and fixes

Players have reported numerous instances of The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error. It has been a major source of frustration for many, preventing them from logging in and grinding through the ranks. Here are the potential reasons behind The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error and the possible fixes you can implement to bypass it.

Note: The contents of this article are not guaranteed to work but can serve as temporary workarounds.

Possible reasons for The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error

No certain cause has been determined for The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error. Players do however speculate this is due to issues that affect the game's core files. However, other instances that might cause this problem range from changes in the game's graphics settings to outdated graphics drivers.

Potential fixes for The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error

Here's a list of solutions you can try to potentially bypass this issue.

1) Repairing game files

Whether you use Steam to run The Finals, or EA's own launcher, the first solution you can try out is to repair the game files. If you're on Steam, follow these steps:

Launch Steam, and log in with your credentials.

Go to the Library tab. Right-click on The Finals .

tab. Right-click on . Click on the Properties tab and proceed to the Installed Files section.

tab and proceed to the section. Here, you can click on Verify integrity of game files.

Upon following these steps, you can easily repair any broken game files for Embark's FPS title.

If you're running the game via EA's launcher, follow these steps:

Launch The Finals via the EA App. Log in using your credentials.

Right-click on the game's tile, and click on the Repair button.

Once you do that, EA will automatically verify all the game files, remove any corrupted files, and replace them.

2) Changing temporal anti-aliasing settings

Players have reported that changing anti-aliasing settings has been one of the most effective solutions to bypass this problem. To do that, follow these steps;

Launch The Finals.

Go to the settings tab. Head towards the video settings tab.

Here, locate the Anti-Aliasing option. It is set to DLSS by default. Change it to TAA.

If you follow these steps, you might be able to bypass The Finals EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION error. However, if these solutions do not work, wait for Embark Studios to officially release a hotfix patch to fix the problem.

