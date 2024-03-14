The Finals Season 2 battle pass: Price, what's included, is it worth buying, and more

The Finals season 2 Battle Pass is now live on servers, featuring a number of free and premium rewards for the community. As we’ve stepped into the second season, the fans are excited about the plethora of content they’re about to explore, as promised by the developers. Ranging from a new ranked league system to new game modes and weapons, this season is going to rejuvenate the player base again.
Additionally, players can have access to multiple cosmetics, weapon charms, and more through this Battle Pass. That said, let’s take a look at all Battle Pass tiers and the rewards of The Finals season 2 Battle Pass before the CNS hacker group hops into the arena.
The Finals season 2 Battle Pass: Start & end date, price, and more
The Finals season 2 Battle Pass is starting on March 14, 2024, and will likely end somewhere around June 2024. Following the previous trends, players worldwide must grind until Tier 96 in the Battle Pass. Additionally, players who wish to finish this Battle Pass quickly can gain XP by completing multiple contracts consisting of a bunch of daily and weekly challenges.
Players can purchase the premium edition of the Finals Season 2 Battle Pass for 1150 Multibucks (approx $9.99). However, those who want an early head start on their Battle Pass journey can opt-in to purchase the former consisting of a 20-tier skip for 2400 Multibucks (approx $19.99).
The Finals season 2 Battle Pass: All premium and free tier rewards
Free rewards highlights
- Twilight Sunkiss
- 375 Multibucks
- Sundown Sizzle FCAR Weapon Skin
Paid rewards highlights
- 1575 Multibucks (Includes Free Multibucks)
- Crit Writer Melee Skin
- 8-bit Blade Melee Skin
Tier 1-8
- Tier 1: Vaporwave Specs
- Tier 2: Sundown Sizzle M11 Weapon Skin
- Tier 3: Twilight Sunkiss (Free)
- Tier 4: Sundown Sizzle Weapon Skin
- Tier 5: Diurnal Reverb
- Tier 6: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 7: Ammo Audit Animation
- Tier 8: Sundown Sizzle FCAR Weapon Skin (Free)
Tier 9-16
- Tier 9: Knockout Omen Emoticon
- Tier 10: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 11: Function Flip Animation
- Tier 12: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 13: Masterclass Jacket
- Tier 14: Come Here Gesture
- Tier 15: Tornado Warning Emote (Free)
- Tier 16: Combo Calculator Outfit
Tier 17-24
- Tier 17: Typo Tantrum Weapon Charm
- Tier 18: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 19: Modem Melody Sound (Free)
- Tier 20: Temporal Loaded Emoticon
- Tier 21: Ammo Audit Animation
- Tier 22: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 23: Keyd Up Emote
- Tier 24: Cartridge Gunner M11 Weapon Skin
Tier 25-32
- Tier 25: Broadcast Hoodie
- Tier 26: Calibration Clash Frag Grenade Skin
- Tier 27: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 28: Anaglyph Diff (Free)
- Tier 29: Color-Bar Wraps Wrist
- Tier 30: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 31: Frequency Player Spray (Free)
- Tier 32: Small Screen Weapon Charm
Tier 33-40
- Tier 33: Bubblegum Blast Frag Grenade Skin
- Tier 34: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 35: Peace Out Gesture (Free)
- Tier 36: Press Start Sound
- Tier 37: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 38: Orf! Sticker (Free)
- Tier 39: One-Way Pager Weapon Charm
- Tier 40: Colorfast Casual Outfit
Tier 41-48
- Tier 41: Goblin’ Up Fate
- Tier 42: Saving Throw Weapon Charm
- Tier 43: Smashes Specs (Free)
- Tier 44: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 45: Hair
- Tier 46: Collectible Clash Emote
- Tier 47: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 48: Crit Writer Melee Skin
Tier 49-56
- Tier 49: Reset Routine Sticker (Free)
- Tier 50: Chromium Futura CL-40 Skin
- Tier 51: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 52: Shimmer Gloves
- Tier 53: Chromium Futura RPG Skin
- Tier 54: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 55: Chromium Futura SH1900 Skin
- Tier 56: Metallic Zip-up Upped Body
Tier 57-64
- Tier 57: Ampere Artisan Emoticon (Free)
- Tier 58: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 59: ‘Jolt To a Start Emote
- Tier 60: DIY Dynamo Gadget Skin
- Tier 61: Workbench Symphony Soundr
- Tier 62: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 63: Waveform Watcher Weapon Charm
- Tier 64: Max Viewing Outfit
Tier 65-72
- Tier 65: Efficiency Agenda Spray (Free)
- Tier 66: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 67: Reasonable Facsimile Weapon Charm
- Tier 68: Surveillance Lenses
- Tier 69: Scotty’s To-Do List Sticker (Free)
- Tier 70: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 71: Coffee Break Epic Gesture
- Tier 72: Run With Scissors Melee Skin
Tier 73-80
- Tier 73: Glitch Adherent Sticker (Free)
- Tier 74: Wave Interference 93R Weapon Skin
- Tier 75: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 76: Wave Interference Riot Shield Skin
- Tier 77: Ammo Audit Animation (Free)
- Tier 78: Wave Interference Weapon Skin
- Tier 79: Holo Fame Weapon Charm
- Tier 80: Wave Interference FAMAS Weapon Weapon Skin
Tier 81-88
- Tier 81: Coin of The Realm Emoticon (Free)
- Tier 82: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 83: Pixel Pulse Weapon Charm
- Tier 84: Retro Restorative Sticker
- Tier 85: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 86: Level Up Sound (Free)
- Tier 87: Cherry Pick Spray
- Tier 88: 8-Bit Blade Melee Skin
Tier 89-96
- Tier 89: CNS Tag Sticker
- Tier 90: CNS Bulletin Spray
- Tier 91: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 92: Gimme Five Emote
- Tier 93: Vector Collector Weapon Charm
- Tier 94: CNS Communique
- Tier 95: Tempus Erratum Watch (Free)
- Tier 96: Ariad, CNS Outfit
Hence, that sums up all the available rewards in the Finals Season 2 Battle Pass.
Is The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass worth buying?
The Finals season 2 Battle Pass is definitely worth buying since numerous skin lines like Wave Interference, Chromium Futura, and Sundown Sizzle are part of it. Moreover, a total of 1575 multibucks can be earned through this Battle Pass. Hence, it’ll be a one-time investment for players.
