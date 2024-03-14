The Finals Season 2 battle pass: Price, what's included, is it worth buying, and more

The Finals season 2 Battle Pass is now live on servers, featuring a number of free and premium rewards for the community. As we’ve stepped into the second season, the fans are excited about the plethora of content they’re about to explore, as promised by the developers. Ranging from a new ranked league system to new game modes and weapons, this season is going to rejuvenate the player base again.

Additionally, players can have access to multiple cosmetics, weapon charms, and more through this Battle Pass. That said, let’s take a look at all Battle Pass tiers and the rewards of The Finals season 2 Battle Pass before the CNS hacker group hops into the arena.

The Finals season 2 Battle Pass: Start & end date, price, and more

The Finals season 2 Battle Pass is starting on March 14, 2024, and will likely end somewhere around June 2024. Following the previous trends, players worldwide must grind until Tier 96 in the Battle Pass. Additionally, players who wish to finish this Battle Pass quickly can gain XP by completing multiple contracts consisting of a bunch of daily and weekly challenges.

Players can purchase the premium edition of the Finals Season 2 Battle Pass for 1150 Multibucks (approx $9.99). However, those who want an early head start on their Battle Pass journey can opt-in to purchase the former consisting of a 20-tier skip for 2400 Multibucks (approx $19.99).

The Finals season 2 Battle Pass: All premium and free tier rewards

Free rewards highlights

Twilight Sunkiss

375 Multibucks

Sundown Sizzle FCAR Weapon Skin

Paid rewards highlights

1575 Multibucks (Includes Free Multibucks)

Crit Writer Melee Skin

8-bit Blade Melee Skin

Tier 1-8

Tier 1-8 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 1: Vaporwave Specs

Vaporwave Specs Tier 2: Sundown Sizzle M11 Weapon Skin

Sundown Sizzle M11 Weapon Skin Tier 3: Twilight Sunkiss (Free)

Twilight Sunkiss (Free) Tier 4: Sundown Sizzle Weapon Skin

Sundown Sizzle Weapon Skin Tier 5: Diurnal Reverb

Diurnal Reverb Tier 6: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 7: Ammo Audit Animation

Ammo Audit Animation Tier 8: Sundown Sizzle FCAR Weapon Skin (Free)

Tier 9-16

Tier 9-16 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 9: Knockout Omen Emoticon

Knockout Omen Emoticon Tier 10: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 11: Function Flip Animation

Function Flip Animation Tier 12: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 13: Masterclass Jacket

Masterclass Jacket Tier 14: Come Here Gesture

Come Here Gesture Tier 15: Tornado Warning Emote (Free)

Tornado Warning Emote (Free) Tier 16: Combo Calculator Outfit

Tier 17-24

Tier 17-24 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 17: Typo Tantrum Weapon Charm

Typo Tantrum Weapon Charm Tier 18: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 19: Modem Melody Sound (Free)

Modem Melody Sound (Free) Tier 20: Temporal Loaded Emoticon

Temporal Loaded Emoticon Tier 21: Ammo Audit Animation

Ammo Audit Animation Tier 22: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 23: Keyd Up Emote

Keyd Up Emote Tier 24: Cartridge Gunner M11 Weapon Skin

Tier 25-32

Tier 25-32 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 25: Broadcast Hoodie

Broadcast Hoodie Tier 26: Calibration Clash Frag Grenade Skin

Calibration Clash Frag Grenade Skin Tier 27: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 28: Anaglyph Diff (Free)

Anaglyph Diff (Free) Tier 29: Color-Bar Wraps Wrist

Color-Bar Wraps Wrist Tier 30: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 31: Frequency Player Spray (Free)

Frequency Player Spray (Free) Tier 32: Small Screen Weapon Charm

Tier 33-40

Tier 33-40 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 33: Bubblegum Blast Frag Grenade Skin

Bubblegum Blast Frag Grenade Skin Tier 34: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 35: Peace Out Gesture (Free)

Peace Out Gesture (Free) Tier 36: Press Start Sound

Press Start Sound Tier 37: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 38: Orf! Sticker (Free)

Orf! Sticker (Free) Tier 39: One-Way Pager Weapon Charm

One-Way Pager Weapon Charm Tier 40: Colorfast Casual Outfit

Tier 41-48

Tier 41-48 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 41: Goblin’ Up Fate

Goblin’ Up Fate Tier 42: Saving Throw Weapon Charm

Saving Throw Weapon Charm Tier 43: Smashes Specs (Free)

Smashes Specs (Free) Tier 44: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 45: Hair

Hair Tier 46: Collectible Clash Emote

Collectible Clash Emote Tier 47: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 48: Crit Writer Melee Skin

Tier 49-56

Tier 49-56 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 49: Reset Routine Sticker (Free)

Reset Routine Sticker (Free) Tier 50: Chromium Futura CL-40 Skin

Chromium Futura CL-40 Skin Tier 51: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 52: Shimmer Gloves

Shimmer Gloves Tier 53: Chromium Futura RPG Skin

Chromium Futura RPG Skin Tier 54: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 55: Chromium Futura SH1900 Skin

Chromium Futura SH1900 Skin Tier 56: Metallic Zip-up Upped Body

Tier 57-64

Tier 57-64 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 57: Ampere Artisan Emoticon (Free)

Ampere Artisan Emoticon (Free) Tier 58: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 59: ‘Jolt To a Start Emote

‘Jolt To a Start Emote Tier 60: DIY Dynamo Gadget Skin

DIY Dynamo Gadget Skin Tier 61: Workbench Symphony Soundr

Workbench Symphony Soundr Tier 62: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 63: Waveform Watcher Weapon Charm

Waveform Watcher Weapon Charm Tier 64: Max Viewing Outfit

Tier 65-72

Tier 65-72 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 65: Efficiency Agenda Spray (Free)

Efficiency Agenda Spray (Free) Tier 66: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 67: Reasonable Facsimile Weapon Charm

Reasonable Facsimile Weapon Charm Tier 68: Surveillance Lenses

Surveillance Lenses Tier 69: Scotty’s To-Do List Sticker (Free)

Scotty’s To-Do List Sticker (Free) Tier 70: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 71: Coffee Break Epic Gesture

Coffee Break Epic Gesture Tier 72: Run With Scissors Melee Skin

Tier 73-80

Tier 73-80 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 73: Glitch Adherent Sticker (Free)

Glitch Adherent Sticker (Free) Tier 74: Wave Interference 93R Weapon Skin

Wave Interference 93R Weapon Skin Tier 75: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 76: Wave Interference Riot Shield Skin

Wave Interference Riot Shield Skin Tier 77: Ammo Audit Animation (Free)

Ammo Audit Animation (Free) Tier 78: Wave Interference Weapon Skin

Wave Interference Weapon Skin Tier 79: Holo Fame Weapon Charm

Holo Fame Weapon Charm Tier 80: Wave Interference FAMAS Weapon Weapon Skin

Tier 81-88

Tier 81-88 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 81: Coin of The Realm Emoticon (Free)

Coin of The Realm Emoticon (Free) Tier 82: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 83: Pixel Pulse Weapon Charm

Pixel Pulse Weapon Charm Tier 84: Retro Restorative Sticker

Retro Restorative Sticker Tier 85: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 86: Level Up Sound (Free)

Level Up Sound (Free) Tier 87: Cherry Pick Spray

Cherry Pick Spray Tier 88: 8-Bit Blade Melee Skin

Tier 89-96

Tier 89-96 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 89: CNS Tag Sticker

CNS Tag Sticker Tier 90: CNS Bulletin Spray

CNS Bulletin Spray Tier 91: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 92: Gimme Five Emote

Gimme Five Emote Tier 93: Vector Collector Weapon Charm

Vector Collector Weapon Charm Tier 94: CNS Communique

CNS Communique Tier 95: Tempus Erratum Watch (Free)

Tempus Erratum Watch (Free) Tier 96: Ariad, CNS Outfit

Hence, that sums up all the available rewards in the Finals Season 2 Battle Pass.

Is The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass worth buying?

The Finals season 2 Battle Pass is definitely worth buying since numerous skin lines like Wave Interference, Chromium Futura, and Sundown Sizzle are part of it. Moreover, a total of 1575 multibucks can be earned through this Battle Pass. Hence, it’ll be a one-time investment for players.

