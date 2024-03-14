The Finals Season 2 patch notes: New map SYS$HORIZON, Game Show Event Retro Invasion 82, and more

The Finals Season 2 patch is finally here. As the update is live, the new season brings a plethora of content to the viral fan-favorite FPS. From a brand new map and a new event to a new Specialization, players have a lot of things to explore in The Finals Season 2. The latest update also fixes some major balancing issues in the game.

If you want to delve deeper into everything new in this update, read The Finals Season 2 patch notes below.

The Finals Season 2 patch notes

Here are The Finals Season 2 patch notes:

NEW MAP

Added the standard issue of the new SYS$HORIZON map

NEW GAME SHOW EVENT

Added the Retro Invasion 82 event to every map

NEW SPECIALIZATION

Dematerializer

Enables the user to create temporary holes in the arena construction.

NEW GADGETS

Gateway

Throw out two Gateways to create a spatial link between them, enabling quick traversing through the arena.

Data Reshaper

A “prop-swap” executable that lets players transform objects and deployed equipment from other contestants into canisters or decor.

Reverse Gravity Cube

A throwable Cube that creates a limited-area gravity field where anything not nailed to the ground will elevate toward the sky.

NEW WEAPONS

FAMAS - Burst Rifle - Medium

- Burst Rifle - Medium 93R - Burst Pistol - Light

- Burst Pistol - Light KS-23 - Slug Shotgun - Heavy

BALANCE CHANGES

Throwables, Explosives & “Nukes”:

Added diminishing returns on damage from ‘nukes’ i.e., throwable objects that carry C4s, Breach Charges, or mines.

For each source of explosive damage, including the throwable and starting with the highest, a damage modifier is applied to each instance in the sequence of 60% / 40% / 30% / 20%

Gas Canisters now immediately start to steer off their direct trajectory (aka “wobble”) when they have attachments.

When picking up throwable objects with explosive gadgets attached (i.e., ‘nukes’ and ‘snukes’), said explosives will become un-armed.

When the player lets go of the carried object, a re-arming timer for the explosives starts

The explosions from C4, Breaching Charges, and all mines that detonate while unprimed now deal 20% of their original damage.

Decreased the health value of Propane Gas Tanks from 250 to 120.

Fixed a bug with Fuel Barrels where they sometimes wouldn’t ignite when taking damage, for example, from explosions or bullets.

Dev Comment: Nukes were a hot-button issue in Season 1. The previous tuning made nukes exceed the intended time to kill by a large margin. Since our initial changes weren’t substantial enough to alter this tactic, we’ve added more ways to balance nukes moving forward.

Toxic Gas:

Added a delay to the application of damage. Damage will now start to tick 0.5s after the player enters the gas cloud.

Added new functionality that causes damage to ramp up gradually over time, from 30hp/s to 60 hp/s over 2s.

Increased damage tick interval from 0.1s per tick to 0.3s per tick.

Dev Comment: We’ve always intended for Toxic Gas to act as an area denial tool. However, because of its immediate high damage and quick dispersal, it has been too potent. We’ve made changes to make Toxic Gas better fit the original intention.

Gadgets:

C4

Decreased ammo count from 2 to 1 after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Decreased cooldown from 45s to 30s.

Decreased minimum damage at the edge of the explosion from 93 to 75 after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Defibrillator

Added functionality that causes revived players to gradually re-materialize into the level over a period of 3s before fully loading back into the arena after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Increased charge-up time from 0.6s to 0.8s.

Increased starting health from a defibrillator revive from 40% to 50% after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Dome Shield

Decreased maximum duration from 20s to 12s after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Jump Pad

Increased cooldown from 25s to 30s after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Motion Sensor

Moved from the Light archetype to the Heavy after The Finals Season 2 patch.

RPG

Fixed an issue that made dispersion almost identical regardless of what state the player was in.

Increased projectile dispersion in all non-aiming states after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Reduced projectile dispersion when aiming down sights after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Increased zoom-in time from 0.2s to 0.4s after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Increased equip time from 0.45s to 0.5s.

Increased unequip time from 0.35s to 0.4s after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Sonar Grenade

Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light.

Tracking dart

Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light.

Decreased dispersion in most movement states by 50%.

Increased accuracy by decreasing dart dispersion while aiming down sights from 30% to 10%.

Added force feedback for controllers.

Vanishing Bomb

Increased grace period on teammates from 0.75s to 1.25s.

Increased total cloaked duration on teammates from 6s to 7.5s.

Increased total cloaked duration on the user from 5s to 6s.

Specializations:

Recon Senses

Removed for assessment.

Dev Note: we’ve concluded that Recon Senses have been detrimental to the game at large, and have decided to put it out of play for now. The specialization may return in some new form down the line, but only after a major rework.

Mesh Shield

Increased cooldown on a fully depleted shield from 12s to 15s

Increased starting health after full depletion from 200 to 250

Weapons:

AKM

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 35m to 30m.

Decreased damage falloff max range from 40m to 37.5m.

Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%.

FCAR

Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%.

Lewis Gun.

Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly less accurate over time during sustained firing.

M11

Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip.

M60

Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly more accurate over time during sustained firing.

Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing from the hip.

Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing while aiming down sights.

Decreased accuracy slightly by increasing bullet dispersion while standing still when firing while aiming down sights.

R .357

Increased damage falloff modifier at max range from 33% to 45%.

Throwing Knives.

Increased projectile speed from 120m/s to 138m/s.

XP-54

Decreased accuracy by increasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip in most movement states.

EQUIPMENT MASTERY

Added new levels with rewards to the following equipment items:

WEAPONS:

M11

SR-84

V9S

XP-54

DAGGER

LH1

SH1900

SWORD

93R

AKM

R.357

CL-40

FCAR

MODEL 1887

RIOT SHIELD

FAMAS

FLAMETHROWER

LEWIS GUN

M60

SLEDGEHAMMER

MGL32

SA1216

GADGETS:

FRAG GRENADE

FLASHBANG

GAS GRENADE

GOO GRENADE

PYRO GRENADE

GLITCH GRENADE

SONAR GRENADE

SMOKE GRENADE

VANISHING BOMB

BREACH CHARGE

STUN GUN

TRACKING DART

DEFIBRILLATOR

EXPLOSIVE MINE

PYRO MINE

GAS MINE

GLITCH TRAP

JUMP PAD

APS TURRET

ZIPLINE

BARRICADE

C4

DOME SHIELD

MOTION SENSOR

RPG-7

SPECIALIZATIONS:

GOO GUN

HEALING BEAM

GUARDIAN TURRET

GAMEPLAY

Added an option for auto-sprint in the gameplay section in settings.

Dev comment: You can turn on auto-sprint in the settings menu and select the time it takes for your contestant to begin sprinting. THE FINALS has a unique “omnidirectional sprinting system,” which means characters can sprint in all directions instead of the more common forward-only sprint. As such, we’d love to get your feedback on auto-sprint, and what additional settings would help you better customize your sprinting experience!

The preview arc for grenades now shows where they will detonate in their trajectory

Improved an issue where controller players would unintentionally drop carried objects when trying to interact. Now carried objects won’t be dropped when pressing the “Interact and Equip Weapon” button if the weapon is already equipped.

BUGFIXES

General:

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard would not show the potential score for transfers in progress.

Fixed an issue with flamethrower kills sometimes being attributed as self-elimination due to the flamethrower user being eliminated.

Fixed dome and mesh shield not blocking projectiles and explosions correctly.

Fixed broken interactions on the crane.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to steal objectives through floors and walls.

Fixed an issue where flashbang effects were not shown for a spectating player.

Fixed an issue where explosive objects attached to another object would fall off if the primary object was destroyed. The explosive object attached will now also take appropriate damage in this situation.

Fixed an issue where melee swings could damage occluded structures, for example, destroying the outside walls from inside an elevator.

Fixed an issue on controllers where you would drop your held item if you pressed the primary weapon button while the primary weapon was equipped.

Fixed an issue where minor props like chairs and tables sometimes did not get affected by explosives.

Fixed a bug where the Mesh Shield regen would fail to start correctly.

Fixed bug where radial damage falloff was incorrectly calculated for carriables and props

Fixed a bug where Oil barrels would not start burning from specific damage events after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Animation:

Fixed an issue where melee animations would look wrong when affected by status effects.

Fixed an issue where dagger animations wouldn’t play correctly.

Added new frontend idle animation for squad members equipped with LH1.

Fixed the T-pose bug when players would use the sword lunge and swap items at the same time.

Fixed a bug for the 1887 Dough Wrangler skin where the left hand would pop up on the screen when shooting while crouching.

Fixed a bug that caused floating items to appear when riding ziplines.

Fixed a bug where melee swings happening at the end of mantling would skip the animation.

Fixed a bug where the character's arms would clip each other when wielding throwing knives.

Fixed bug where ADS-specific weapon handling would play outside of ADS.

Gamemodes:

Improved spawn selection around active objectives.

Fixed issue where players could push opposing teams to spawn unfavorable by not inserting the Cashbox.

Fix for case where two squads spawning at the same frame could use the same spawn point.

Levels:

New & improved algorithm for map selection to ensure you rarely see the same map multiple times in a row — leaving matches will not affect the outcome of the selection.

Improved lighting on nighttime Monaco after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Reduced wind movement on vegetation in Las Vegas.

Fixed issue where multiple level objects were overlapping each other.

Fixed issue with some materials in the End of Round Celebration being drawn behind the team logo after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Improved debris handling, letting it settle before being removed.

Improved lighting on Seoul Fog and Storm settings after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Art:

Fixed bug with Glint Tint skin not looking correct.

Audio:

Added voice lines for reloading after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Improved footstep audio for players using pistols after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Fixed a bug where objective pings would not play the correct audio after The Finals Season 2 patch.

Fixed bug where match commentary would play in the practice range.

Added sounds for squadmate down and the last player standing after The Finals Season 2 patch.

UI/UX:

Player cards are introduced in THE FINALS, these will be generated from your character after The Finals Season 2 patch customization and your chosen intro animation.

Added THE FINALS spinner to previously black screens when loading.

Added new item gadget tutorial videos.

Improved camera placement and framing for charms.

Fixed so that your squad is centered in the tournament lineup intros and outros.

Improved respawn timer feedback on teammate icons.

Improved feedback on the “Press Start” respawn mechanic.

That is all there is to know about The Finals Season 2 patch notes.

