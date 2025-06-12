The Finals Season 7 Battle Pass: Whats included and price

The Finals Season 7 is here, and it comes with a big change in the Battle Pass system. Unlike past seasons, the Battle Pass now uses a tiered structure inspired by Call of Duty’s Battle Pass layout, similar to how their BlackCell system works. This means players can now choose from four different versions of the pass, depending on how much they want to financially invest in the game.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about The Finals Season 7's new Battle Pass.

The Finals Season 7 Battle Pass: Everything you need to know

The Finals Season 7 includes 116 rewards that are divided into four tiers. Here are the tier names and how much they cost:

Battle Pass Tier Price Rewards Free - 26 items Premium 1,150 Multibucks 106 items Premium+ 2,400 Multibucks 106 items and 20 level skips Ultimate $29.99 (Multibucks option not available) 116 items, 20 level skips, and 25% match XP boost

Here are all the rewards on each page of the Battle Pass:

Page 1

Observe. Act. Spray

Signal Not Fund Sounds

Eyedentifier Weapon Charm

75 Multibucks

Echo Confirmed Proximity Sensor skin

Peak Performance Emote

Playback Pending Background

Valiant E-3 Outfit

Scorian Signalfiend (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 2

Shinjuku Slicer ARN-220 skin

Dreamlocked Background

75 Multibucks

Neon Cycle Sounds

Shinjuku Slicer R .357 skin

75 Multibucks

Killdream Key Weapon Charm

Shinjuku Slicer Shak-50 skin

Mawstroyer Shak-50 skin (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 3

Secure Layer Sticker

ShadyBusiness Facewear

75 Multibucks

Tactical Preview Animation

Bitrate Gloss Nails

Fail-Sae Fuse Weapon Charm

Gridlock Directive CL-40 skin

Glitched Syndicator CL-40 skin (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 4

Jackpot Spray

Drag to Oblivion Emoticon

75 Multibucks

Popup Protocol Background

Phasefault Weapon Charm

75 Multibucks

Error Handler Border

Stacktrace Reaper .50 Akimbo skin

Verisect Duality .50 Akimbo skin (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 5

Bootleg Weapon Charm

Haptic Reload Animation

75 Multibucks

Bitfall Horizon Background

Floppy Disk’d Gesture

Retinal Recall Sticker

75 Multibucks

Neurocalypse Spike Outfit

Final Hacktivist Outfit (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 6

SAL Compact Weapon Charm

75 Multibucks

Unity Protocol Spray

Powerline Persona Body Paint

75 Multibucks

Unified Directive Sounds

Omniscan Fram Border

Mainfram of Mind Backpack

Page 7

K. O. Kawaii Hoodie

Spin Cycle Lower Back item

Pixel Parameter Border

75 Multibucks

Ugh Really Emote

Surreality Grid Background

Amp Star Sticker

Disciple of Sound FCAR skin

Page 8

Track Jack Weapon Charm

75 Multibucks

Memory Leak Sounds

Signal Boost Emoticon

Keybored Animation

75 Multibucks

PeakLevels Sticker

Treble Breaker Outfit

Synthwave Trojan Outfit (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 9

Synch Sticker Weapon Charm

Schedule 8.12C Spray

Chrono Drift Backgrounds

75 Multibucks

Deadline Closing Sounds

Freeze Frame Emote

Mood Metric Stable Sticker

Sal’s Synctime Watch

Coherix Chrono Watch (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 10

System Cheer Sticker

Bootleg Uplink Background

75 Multibucks

Untraceable Tee upper body item

Soft Save Spray

75 Multibucks

Legacy Link Weapon Charm

Little Bytey Pet

Teevee McStatic Pet (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 11

Devouring Sticker

Preload Timer Weapon Charm

75 Multibucks

Interface 01 Background

Wiped Clean Gesture

75 Multibucks

Prairie Twirl Animation

Sanctionframe Pike-556 skin

Judicore Override Pike-556 skin (Ultimate Pass reward)

Page 12

Shadow Contract Spray

Null Adornment Body Paint

75 Multibucks

Function Denied Sticker

Sanctionframe Dagger skin

75 Multibucks

Mood Calibration Emote

The Devourer Outfit

Lux Terminata Outfit (Ultimate Pass reward)

That concludes the list of items featured in The Finals Season 7 Battle Pass. Note that these items are exclusive, and will not return after the season ends. Whether you're a casual player or someone grinding to the top, the variety of items is wide and there’s something for everyone.

