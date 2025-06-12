The Finals Season 7 Battle Pass: Whats included and price

The Finals Season 7 is here, and it comes with a big change in the Battle Pass system. Unlike past seasons, the Battle Pass now uses a tiered structure inspired by Call of Duty’s Battle Pass layout, similar to how their BlackCell system works. This means players can now choose from four different versions of the pass, depending on how much they want to financially invest in the game.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about The Finals Season 7's new Battle Pass.
Also read: All weapon, gadget, and arena carriables changes in The Finals Season 7
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Finals Season 7 Battle Pass: Everything you need to know
The Finals Season 7 includes 116 rewards that are divided into four tiers. Here are the tier names and how much they cost:
Here are all the rewards on each page of the Battle Pass:
Page 1
- Observe. Act. Spray
- Signal Not Fund Sounds
- Eyedentifier Weapon Charm
- 75 Multibucks
- Echo Confirmed Proximity Sensor skin
- Peak Performance Emote
- Playback Pending Background
- Valiant E-3 Outfit
- Scorian Signalfiend (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 2
- Shinjuku Slicer ARN-220 skin
- Dreamlocked Background
- 75 Multibucks
- Neon Cycle Sounds
- Shinjuku Slicer R .357 skin
- 75 Multibucks
- Killdream Key Weapon Charm
- Shinjuku Slicer Shak-50 skin
- Mawstroyer Shak-50 skin (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 3
- Secure Layer Sticker
- ShadyBusiness Facewear
- 75 Multibucks
- Tactical Preview Animation
- Bitrate Gloss Nails
- Fail-Sae Fuse Weapon Charm
- Gridlock Directive CL-40 skin
- Glitched Syndicator CL-40 skin (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 4
- Jackpot Spray
- Drag to Oblivion Emoticon
- 75 Multibucks
- Popup Protocol Background
- Phasefault Weapon Charm
- 75 Multibucks
- Error Handler Border
- Stacktrace Reaper .50 Akimbo skin
- Verisect Duality .50 Akimbo skin (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 5
- Bootleg Weapon Charm
- Haptic Reload Animation
- 75 Multibucks
- Bitfall Horizon Background
- Floppy Disk’d Gesture
- Retinal Recall Sticker
- 75 Multibucks
- Neurocalypse Spike Outfit
- Final Hacktivist Outfit (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 6
- SAL Compact Weapon Charm
- 75 Multibucks
- Unity Protocol Spray
- Powerline Persona Body Paint
- 75 Multibucks
- Unified Directive Sounds
- Omniscan Fram Border
- Mainfram of Mind Backpack
Page 7
- K. O. Kawaii Hoodie
- Spin Cycle Lower Back item
- Pixel Parameter Border
- 75 Multibucks
- Ugh Really Emote
- Surreality Grid Background
- Amp Star Sticker
- Disciple of Sound FCAR skin
Page 8
- Track Jack Weapon Charm
- 75 Multibucks
- Memory Leak Sounds
- Signal Boost Emoticon
- Keybored Animation
- 75 Multibucks
- PeakLevels Sticker
- Treble Breaker Outfit
- Synthwave Trojan Outfit (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 9
- Synch Sticker Weapon Charm
- Schedule 8.12C Spray
- Chrono Drift Backgrounds
- 75 Multibucks
- Deadline Closing Sounds
- Freeze Frame Emote
- Mood Metric Stable Sticker
- Sal’s Synctime Watch
- Coherix Chrono Watch (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 10
- System Cheer Sticker
- Bootleg Uplink Background
- 75 Multibucks
- Untraceable Tee upper body item
- Soft Save Spray
- 75 Multibucks
- Legacy Link Weapon Charm
- Little Bytey Pet
- Teevee McStatic Pet (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 11
- Devouring Sticker
- Preload Timer Weapon Charm
- 75 Multibucks
- Interface 01 Background
- Wiped Clean Gesture
- 75 Multibucks
- Prairie Twirl Animation
- Sanctionframe Pike-556 skin
- Judicore Override Pike-556 skin (Ultimate Pass reward)
Page 12
- Shadow Contract Spray
- Null Adornment Body Paint
- 75 Multibucks
- Function Denied Sticker
- Sanctionframe Dagger skin
- 75 Multibucks
- Mood Calibration Emote
- The Devourer Outfit
- Lux Terminata Outfit (Ultimate Pass reward)
That concludes the list of items featured in The Finals Season 7 Battle Pass. Note that these items are exclusive, and will not return after the season ends. Whether you're a casual player or someone grinding to the top, the variety of items is wide and there’s something for everyone.
Read more articles here:
- The Finals Season 7 release date
- The Finals Season 7 Future Games Show Twitch drop: Reward and how to get
- The Finals announces $100,000 major tournament in 2025, here's what we know
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.