The Finals announces $100,000 major tournament in 2025, here's what we know

The Finals is making a big move in esports with the announcement of a major tournament. After building a strong player base and becoming quite successful, many fans were wondering when the game would delve into its competitive scene. Now, the developers have officially announced The Major 2025 in partnership with ESL FACEIT Group.

This high-stakes LAN event will be hosted at DreamHack Stockholm later this year, bringing a new level of excitement. On that note, here’s everything we know about The Major 2025.

The Finals Major 2025: Everything we know

The first-ever Major tournament will be held live at DreamHack Stockholm from November 28, 2025, to November 29, 2025. This event marks a huge milestone for the game’s competitive future, as it has partnered with one of the biggest competitive events organizers in the world, ESL. It’s especially fitting that The Major 2025 will take place in Stockholm, the city where the game was created.

The tournament will feature the top 16 teams from worldwide who shall get a spot by excelling at the qualifiers. The event features an attractive prize pool of $100,000, which is remarkable considering it is the first major LAN tournament for The Finals.

For those interested in participating, the information regarding the tournament format, the Open Qualifiers date, and the registration process will be revealed in September 2025, as mentioned in the official blog. The qualifier matches will be played on the following servers: North America (NA), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

That's everything we know about The Finals Major 2025 so far. Whether you’re a pro player aiming to compete or a fan looking forward to the action, this event is shaping up to be a big moment in the game’s history. To know more, check out the official blog here.

