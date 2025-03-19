The Finals Esports Major: Everything we know

The Finals has quickly risen to meteoric fame, thanks to its unique physics-based gameplay and immersive playstyle. Season 6 is here, and the developers have announced a host of new things planned for the future, including expansion into esports. This is great for competitive players who want to test their mettle against the best gamers from around the world.

Here's everything you need to know about The Finals Esports Major.

The Finals set to hold first esports Major in Season 8

Competitive and esports events are coming to The Finals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Embark Studios)

The Finals is set to host its first esports Major in Season 8. With Season 6 here, the developers have announced their roadmap for the first Major. They have stated that 2025 will be the year where they lay the foundation for the ecosystem, integrating essential tools for organizing, casting, and spectating matches.

The developers plan to host the first Major in Season 8 and integrate esports as part of the lore. Since the game's premise of the game is based on virtual competitors facing off against each other, an esports event would blend in seamlessly with the existing structure.

Additionally, the mechanics are set to integrate features that would impact the game world, including the ability to feature and showcase top players and tournament winners in-game through the billboards and commentator discussion. This should significantly transform the ecosystem and the lore of The Finals.

Embark Studios aims to design these esports events in a way that they become a cultural aspect of the game, allowing non-participants to remain engaged through unique and immersive mechanics. With hundreds of thousands of players diving in globally, these competitive plans could transform the game massively.

