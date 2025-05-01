The Finals' upcoming mid-season update is bringing Close Quarters Event

The Finals Season 6 mid-season patch is introducing a new Close Quarters Event as the ALFA ACTA PEACE Center opens for live combat. The event is being organized in a Team Deathmatch format, where fans would be able to participate in a fresh arena with tight corners and enjoy a fast-paced gunfight experience. The Close Quarters Event is arriving as an LTM and will likely be available as a separate playlist.

This article will highlight The Finals Close Quarters Event in the new mid-season update.

New Close Quarters Event slated to arrive as fresh LTM for The Finals Season 6

The Finals developers have been pushing new gameplay content throughout the seasonal updates. The upcoming mid-season update for Season 6 will integrate a limited-time mode called Close Quarters Event in the new ALFA ACTA PEACE (Prototype Evaluation And Combat Experimentation) Center. The game is marketing the battlefield as the perfect sport for fans who wish to learn self-defense with assorted weapons from the arsenal in a high-speed gunfight environment.

A Team Deathmatch format will allow you to swiftly move around the map while scoring eliminations and navigating around narrow areas. Shotguns and SMGs might become the go-to picks for this LTM. The new LTM is potentially going to be available instantly after the update goes live. However, the exact end date and time for this mode have not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.

The announcement of the game mode was made through an official trailer, which showcased parts of the map. Enthusiasts can also check out the patch notes for the mid-season update. The exact in-game location of the new arena has not been disclosed in the trailer or the patch notes.

Apart from the Close Quarters Event, the game is also going to introduce a Spin the Wheel feature. This can be used by completing challenges and obtaining Tickets. Around 20 prizes are apparently being added to this wheel, including the BULL’S EYE BARRY ragdoll dummy cosmetic. Moreover, the Stun Gun is being added back into the game after a major rework and a new name, The Nullifier.

The patch notes also contain information about various balance changes for weapons, Twitch Drops, equipment tweaks, and more. You can check out the official patch notes of The Finals Season 6 mid-season update for a detailed look into the upcoming gameplay content and changes.

