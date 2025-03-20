The Finals Season 6 patch notes: New weapons, Sponsors, balance changes, and more

The Finals Season 6 patch notes have officially arrived. The latest season in the viral FPS has brought several new things. Fans would be happy to know that the Team Deathmatch is now here to stay permanently. The Las Vegas stadium has been reimagined, and with new weapons, there is a lot to explore. The new season is called "Rising Stars," and it's live right now.

Read on to learn about the entire The Finals Season 6 patch notes.

The Finals Season 6 patch notes

Here are all the changes in The Finals' new Seasonal update:

Team Deathmatch stays

Team Deathmatch (TDM) is now a permanent Quickplay mode for Season 6. The 5v5 coinbath is back, and has expanded to six (yes, six!) Arenas, so you can now play it in:

Fortune Stadium

Seoul

SYS$HORIZON

Las Vegas

Kyoto

Skyway Stadium

Power Shift expands to new arenas

Platform pushers rejoice! You can now smash your way through Bernal and Las Vegas Stadium for a fresh challenge!

Alongside some adjustments to platform mechanics, we hope our beloved Power Shifters will have an even better time in these new Arenas!

Quickplay Progression

Starting today, whenever you play any of the Quickplay game modes: Quick Cash, Team Deathmatch, Terminal Attack, or Power Shift, you will earn Quickplay Points to increase your Quickplay Level, which you can advance over the course of the Season to get unique rewards!

You will earn points regardless of the match outcome (like World Tour), but victories will reward you with even more! Whether you are playing casually or grinding for the top, every match counts toward your seasonal progress!

Las Vegas stadium

Season 6 transforms the Las Vegas Arena into a championship stadium, fully redesigned for better movement, cleaner sightlines, and smoother combat flow!

Each Sponsor has put their own unique stamp on the Arena by taking over the casinos and branding them to fit their own architectural aesthetic.

New weapons and sights

This season introduces three powerful new weapons, ensuring fresh strategies for every playstyle.

LIGHT | ARN-220

The lightweight contender’s best friend! This zippy assault rifle keeps you in the fight with lightning-fast reloads thanks to its secondary magazine. With a smooth recoil and a blistering fire rate, it’s built to shred mid-range targets before they know what hit ‘em!

MEDIUM | CB-01 Repeater

This hard-hitting lever-action rifle is built for precision. Empty the clip, snap in a speed-loader, and get back to landing high-caliber shots in no time! High risk, high reward!

HEAVY | M134 Minigun

A bullet-spewing beast with an insane fire rate and massive ammo reserves. Hold down the fort, spin up the barrel, and let it rip. Just don’t expect to run anywhere fast!

New Sponsors

OSPUZE

Pop. Pour. Perform.

OSPUZE was created with one goal in mind: Total Liquid Domination, and with OSPUZE, overpowering everyone and everything in the Arena has never been easier. You’ll only need a few sips to remind the audience why you always come first. And once you start, you’ll never need to stop. Why would anyone want to stop winning?

CEO Sofia Petronelle is known to be a one-of-a-kind business icon. Under her relentless command, OSPUZE is now offering sponsorships to Contestants in Season 6 of THE FINALS! Not too many at once.

ALFA ACTA

Maximize Firepower, Minimize Risk

ALFA ACTA is all about proactive protection. If you’re looking to neutralize any threat, then Junior McJohnson shares your way of thinking. New to THE FINALS’ Contestant sponsorship program, anyone signing with ALFA ACTA is not only brandishing their virtual firepower, but brandishing it proudly. Whether you go guns blazing, or lock down the whole place, just know that ALFA ACTA has all the tools you need to get the job done.

CEO Junior McJohnson made the most of his family’s legacy of defense technology. Whether it be virtual combat sponsorships, or meatspace contracting, he’s expanded ALFA ACTA into the major player it is today. He’d make his gun-toting ancestors proud.

ENGIMO

Beyond Boundaries, Within Reach

Renowned for its cutting-edge communication infrastructure, ENGIMO seamlessly bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds, ensuring unparalleled speed and accessibility. In Season 6, connect to fans around the world through their Sponsorship.

CEO Ichikawa Natsume is a trailblazer, and ENGIMO’s connective technology is her frontier. To make ENGIMO the worldwide giant that it is today, she had to strive forth and define the next generation herself. Her signature dragonfly brooch serves as a testament to the company's commitment to swift, boundary-defying solutions.

Balance Changes

Gadgets

APS Turret

Decreased damage taken per projectile destroyed from 40%to 31.25% of total health, meaning a full health APS can now block 4 projectiles instead of 3

Dev Note: APS usage has dropped considerably since we moved to having blocked projectiles consume the deployable’s health. This change nudges the APS’s power slightly, hopefully making it a slightly more popular choice than it is today

Data Reshaper

Decreased ammo count from 3 to 2

Dev Note: In the last round of buffs for the Data Reshaper, it became a very effective counter to Specializations like the Guardian Turret and other long cooldown deployables due to its improved usability. The cost of using the Reshaper’s ammo, versus how long it could make the opponent’s Turret unavailable due to cooldown, didn’t feel balanced With that new usage, the cost to use the Reshaper (up to the full duration) was minimal. By lowering the maximum ammo count we’re hoping to even things out.

Glitch Grenade

Decreased the fuse time from 1.8s to 1.5s

Dev Note: This change should help Glitch Grenade feel more responsive, and slightly more desirable to use.

Gravity Vortex

Increased the maximum duration of the vortex from 8s to 10s

Increased the minimum duration of the vortex from 5s to 7s

Decreased throw velocity from 16.5m/s to 15m/s

Increased projectile gravity modifier from 1 to 1.7, giving the projectile a steeper arc

Therefore, maximum throw distance decreased from around 29m to around 15m

Dev Note: We’ve felt the Gravity Vortex has been a little underused versus what we would expect, these changes aim to buff its impact slightly while avoiding scenarios where it might be thrown as a longer ranged ‘grenade’ rather than be used as a trap.

Tracking Dart

Increased tracking duration on targets from 10s to 13s

Dev Note: This is a small buff for the Tracking Dart to hopefully make it slightly more desirable as a Gadget pick

Arena Canisters

Explosive Canisters

Reduced the fuse time of the Explosive Canisters, so they will detonate sooner and more reliably

Dev Note: The previous fuse time for Explosive Canisters was set a long time ago, in part because the canisters did more damage back then and also because we liked some of the random impact we’d get from them bouncing off of walls. Today though, with their lower damage, we feel the longer fuse time was just hurting usability and reliability, especially for new players.

Specializations

Cloaking Device

Increased ‘Cloak Max Blend’ from 1.5 to 1.75, making cloaked players slightly more visible to others

Increased ‘Delay Before Transitioning Into Cloak’ from 0 to 0.5s, increasing the time it takes to for a player to disappear

Increased the ‘First Person Cloak Multiplier’ from 0.9 to 1.0, meaning the cloaking effect in first-person view will more accurately represent the cloaking effect seen in third-person view

Dev Note: We know that some players find the Cloaking Device very frustrating to face since we increased its duration, but we really like that the previous changes to it pushed it more towards giving players a sneaky style of play, rather than using it for straight-up evasion in combat. To try and address player feedback, while retaining this playstyle, these changes have been made to make Cloaked players more visible when moving, hopefully nudging them to use it even more as a ‘hide and seek’ style of play, rather than something more run-and-gun.

Winch Claw

Increased max range from 10m to 12m

Added scaling of the stun duration versus Weapons and Gadgets, based on the distance to the target player, meaning long range hooks stun for slightly longer than short range hits

Increased the maximum Weapon/Gadget stun duration on targets hit at max range from 0.55s to 0.65s

Added minimum Weapon/Gadget stun duration on targets hit at min range (3m or less) of 0.3s

The Winch Claw stun effect changes described here impact Weapons and Gadgets only. Specializations are always impacted for a fixed stun duration, which is a different value. That value is unchanged from what it was before.

Dev Note: We feel the last round of changes we made to the Winch Claw were maybe a little too aggressive and limited the use cases for it, as a result, we’ve buffed the ranged capability this time around. To offset this, we’ve made the micro stun duration for the Winch Claw more dynamic, adjusting its duration based on the range of the pull. We think this will make the Claw slightly less frustrating for players hit by it, while at the same time buffing the range for Winch Claw players.

Also read, The Finals Esports Major: Everything we know

Weapons

AKM

Improved recoil interpolation, making the weapon feel slightly smoother when it recoils. This does not change the underlying recoil pattern, only some of the first-person camera movement

Dev Note: This is purely a quality of life change to make the weapon feel nicer to use.

CL-40

Increased the size of the inner blast radius radius from 30cm to 60cm, meaning it should now be easier to do maximum damage

Increased the speed of the grenade projectile from 35m/s to 42m/s

Decreased the projectile gravity modifier from 1 to 0.9, giving projectiles a slightly flatter arc

Dev Note: The CL-40 feels slightly underused to us compared to other weapons, so this is a small buff in its effectiveness to try and make it more desirable.

Dagger

Increased damage of regular attacks from 50 to 60

Increased the damage of non-backstab secondary attacks from 50 to 75

Damage with backstab secondary attacks remains at 320 damage

Dev Note: This small buff to base damage is intended to make the weapon’s attacks, other than backstab, slightly more viable for combat in certain situations.

FAMAS

Improved recoil interpolation, making the weapon feel slightly smoother when it recoils. This does not change the underlying recoil pattern, only some of the first-person camera movement

Dev Note: This is purely a quality of life change to make the weapon feel nicer to use.

FCAR

Decreased recoil intensity for bullets 5-7 in the firing sequence, making the weapon slightly more stable

Dev Note: This is a very small improvement to the FCAR’s recoil pattern, without changing the overall pattern, with the goal of making the weapon slightly more steady and easier to use early in the firing sequence.

KS-23

Decreased pump-action duration from 0.82s to 0.7s, allowing the gun to fire faster.

This change effectively increases the KS-23’s fire rate from 73RPM to 85RPM

Dev Note: This small buff is aimed at improving the usability and competitiveness of the weapon.

LH1

Decreased damage from 46 to 40

Dev Note: The LH1 has been a very strong performer this season, even at closer ranges, which we didn’t fully intend it to be. This change to its damage is aimed at addressing that and also bringing it more in line with other weapons’ performance.

M11

Increased damage falloff max range from 15m to 17.5m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Decreased damage falloff multiplier from 0.62 to 0.52, meaning the weapon now does slightly less damage at range

Dev Note: The M11 has been outperforming a number of longer ranged weapons, which was not intended. This small adjustment should make it slightly less effective at longer ranges, but increase the ‘effective range’ slightly.

M60

Increased damage from 19 to 20

Increased damage falloff max range from 32m to 35m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Increased damage falloff multiplier from 0.4 to 0.5, meaning the weapon now does slightly more damage at range

Dev Note: Compared to the Lewis Gun and ShAK-50, the M60 has been underperforming. These buffs aim to hopefully bring it closer to those weapons in its effectiveness.

Pike-556

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 50m to 45m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

Decreased damage falloff max range from 55m to 50m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

Decreased damage falloff multiplier from 0.85 to 0.75, meaning the weapon now does slightly less damage at range

Significantly reduced the amount of visual recoil experienced when aiming-down-sights, causing the bullets to land closer to where your reticle indicates

Dev Note: We want to bring it back in line with other weapons and we feel these reductions to its effective range should help achieve that. We also noticed it had a stronger visual recoil than other weapons, which has been reduced to make playing the weapon feel slightly nicer.

SA1216

Decreased pellet count from 13 to 12

Therefore, total damage per shot decreased from 78 to 72 (due to pellet count change)

Increased damage falloff minimum range from 10m to 12.5m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Increased damage falloff max range from 15m to 20m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Pellet pattern has been adjusted, to move it towards a better closer-range role after the removal of a pellet

Added a new element to the ammunition HUD that shows the number of ‘feed modules’ the weapon has and how many have been used, to make it clearer when the player has rotated the magazine. This same HUD element is also used for the new ARN-220 with its dual magazines.

Dev Note: The SA1216 has been a strong performer for some time now, including being effective at slightly longer ranges than we’d intended. This changes lower the overall damage potential of the weapon, especially at range, but to preserve some of the feel of the weapon we’ve slightly extended the effective range to somewhat offset the damage reduction

XP-54

Increased damage from 16 to 17

Increased damage falloff minimum range from 20m to 22.5m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Increased damage falloff max range from 30m to 32.5m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Decreased damage falloff multiplier from 0.62 to 0.52, meaning the weapon now does slightly less damage at range

Dev Notes: In Season 5 the XP-54 has underperformed compared to weapons like the M11, this change aims to address that.

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

Made all transitions to aim down sight while sprinting feel much smoother

Quick Melee animations now show properly while vaulting

Fixed an issue where melee animations could be missing or look incorrect while attacking during the motion of swapping to an item

Fixed an animation issue when reloading prior to interacting with Cashouts and statues

Fixed an issue that caused reload animations to continue while being pulled by the Winch Claw

Fixed an animation issue that could occur when players are pulled by the Winch Claw while vaulting

Fixed an issue where interrupting looped reload animations could look incorrect

Fixed an issue where the spawn animation would sometimes not trigger when spawning

Fixed an animation issue when deploying weapons after performing a ledge catch motion

Throwing knives will now always play the standard deploy animation in between shots to avoid disorienting motions after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Added animations to several primary weapons available for purchase in the customization menu after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an animation blend issue when transitioning from a ladder straight to vaulting after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an animation issue which made the player’s arms look strange while throwing a Goo Grenade with certain skins equipped after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue where players would see static legs in first person or other players stuck in a "death pose" after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue with single fire weapons that could lead to being stuck in infinite reload animations after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue with the Recurve Bow clipping into the camera when vaulting on objects

Fixed an issue where the character’s fingers could blend badly during the slow motion sequence in the end of a round

Fixed an issue where the player’s animations could freeze when trying to interact with something immediately after a successful interaction was just completed

Made animations flow more smoothly when going from a vaulting animation to a firing sequence or aiming down sights

Audio

Reset the player’s Music Playlist to play the Season 6 Soundtrack, for a fresh introduction to the new theme and vibe. Players can easily turn it back to their preferences again through the Playlist menu

Controller

Fixed "Unbound" text that was shown in the inventory HUD when the "Equipment Cycling" gamepad preset was being used

Gadgets

APS

Fixed an issue where, if the APS Turret was attached to a liftable object and was being carried by a player, a sphere of invisible collision would block all bullets being fired near the APS

Dev Note:This change is a bug fix to collision and will not affect the gameplay of the APS

Gravity Vortex

Custom skins now stay applied when thrown

Gameplay

Interactions with statues and Cashouts should now be much less likely to be incorrectly interrupted at the start of the interaction after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Added ‘Sorry’ as an emote option

Dev Note: Sorry for taking so long!

Free-fly camera now ignores camera direction, meaning pressing the spacebar will always make the camera ascend vertically relative to the map

Fixed carried objects sometimes incorrectly clipping into the player head when held above the playerafter The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed issue where the player’s held weapon was slow to start firing after dropping an object

Players using invisibility will now be uncloaked when directly hit by the flamethrower

Fixed a rare issue where players would lose respawn tokens when being revived

Fixed issues with enemy outlines sometimes not having the correct color

Fixed an issue where players could enter a “flying mode” after a ladder interaction

Fixed an issue with autosprint not triggering after respawning

Crosshair is now disabled correctly when emoting after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed a rare bug where outlines would show up as friendly on enemy contestants

Grenade throwing is now properly canceled when interacting with items after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed issue where using the last ammo of an item and picking up an object directly after would always make it drop again after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Potential fix for a stubborn issue where Aim Down Sight suddenly stopped working after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue where players could have the wrong item equipped when respawning after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Game Modes

General

Gameshow Event duration is now shown in the HUD after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed a bug where players would not be able to pick their full loadout selection when backfilling into a match after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Resolved issues where vaults spawning mid-game would not be highlighted after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Bank It

Removed Bank It from the Quick Play menu for now as TDM takes its place. Bank It will still be available in Private Matches

Dev Note: Bank It is unfortunately our least played mode and often struggles with a very small population of players due to that lack of popularity. With the addition of TDM to the game, which has similar gameplay but has proven to be much more popular, we feel now is the right time to take Bank It out of rotation, to make sure we don’t split the playerbase between too many modes. Bank It will remain available in Private Matches and may return for events in future, but to ensure the best quality matches across our modes, it will no longer be a base game mode.

Ranked Cashout

Updates the scoreboard and Tournament overview screen in Ranked Tournaments. Previously shown information such as the seeding of other teams, other players Rank Score, or other players gameplay scores (such as combat score) will not be presented to players before or during the match. This change is intended to prevent previously-seen behaviours where teams would use this information to target/avoid specific opponents, and would monitor the status of opposing players through the leaderboard instead of scouting physically. And so, players will now need to use scouting or learn from past encounters to gain more information about opposing teams, as originally intended. Ranks and seedings will be shown to players after they are eliminated from the tournament.

TDM

TDM added to the Quick Play menu as a base mode after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Now available on

Fortune Stadium

Seoul

SYS$HORIZON

Las Vegas

Kyoto

Skyway Stadium

Revamped visuals for the HUD

Players are now forced to spawn after being dead for an extended period of time, to prevent griefing

Cashout

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause teams to respawn too close to objectives after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Power Shift

Goo no longer slows down the platform after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Slightly adjusted the speed at which the platform moves based on the amount of players on it

1 player: 8.33% faster

2 players: 3.33% faster

3 players: same speed

Dev note: Goo slowing down the platform in Power Shift was a mechanic that a lot of players didn't know about and could inadvertently hinder you and your team. The concept of "weighing down the platform" could potentially be an interesting dynamic element, but we feel it’s more important that the platform and its locomotion are more reliable and intuitive than anything else, hence the removal of this mechanic.

We see that quite a lot of Power Shift matches get "stuck" near the middle of the platform’s route. By slightly increasing the speed for 1 and 2 players on the platform, we hope to see a more dynamic back-and-forth along more sections of the path.

Slightly adjusted the path in Skyway Stadium near the Medical Center so the bridge no longer clips with the platform when open

Maps

Terminal Attack Tutorial

Fixed issue where players could throw the goo barrel out of bounds and brick the tutorial

General

Updated the collision of industrial beams to better match their visuals The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Made it possible to vault on and have Goo interacting with the pillars of outdoor lifts

Elevator doors are now able to be destroyed The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Slightly increased the distance that the map border effect becomes visible, making it easier to see to players approaching the edge of the playable space

Fixed issue where doors could be opened by walking backwards into them The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Bernal

Fixed visible seam in landscape The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed a gap in one of the roads for better traversal

Fixed issue where gadgets could be moved underground when attached to the corkscrew platform The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Kyoto

Performance improvements after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between a rock and a hard place (a wooden beam) below the Cliffside building after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Las Vegas Stadium

This new version of Las Vegas comes with a total rework of destruction to help optimize the map further after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

SYS$Horizon

Fixed shadow rendering issues on buildings for improved visual clarity

Made minor adjustments to the voxel bridge connecting the Art Gallery and Library so players can smoothly walk up the steps after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue where the glitched visuals around trees would block projectiles after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Skyway Stadium

Fixed a floating sign

Fixed an issue with flashing lights under an elevator

Player Customization

The Multi-Mood Mask and Affection Display cosmetics now work with body paint

The Wise-Wing Jumper poncho now has cloth-like properties

Fixed an issue where the character’s hands and props in the Player Card would misalign

Slight visual improvements to Player Card after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Added new weapon animations in the customization screen

Fixed weapon inspects and deploy animations that would occasionally reset to default after being customized

Private Matches & Spectator

Added the ability to manually configure team compositions in the lobby

Added the ability to change Arena even after the lobby has been created

Private matches no longer wait for spectators to successfully connect to the match before starting after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Added the ability to choose map condition, map variant, and mid-round event from the private lobby menu

Added Team Deathmatch after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

The info bar at the bottom of the screen for dedicated spectator in private matches has had a facelift with some QoL changes

Fixed an issue where squad names were not being randomised properly

Rendering

Fixed an issue that caused distant contestants to appear blurry and smear in movement

Speculative fix for missing gas from gas grenades and mines after being out of view after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed the look of the sniper bullet trail to be less thick and bright,returning to the original and intended look after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update.

Settings

Added a separate category for spectator keybinds in the Settings menu

Specializations

Blocked the ability to pick up objects during the slam in Charge'N'Slam

Fixed an issue where an excessive amount of “healing completed” sounds would play when swapping targets

Stability & Performance

Fixed many of the most common crashes

Added GPU Utilization to the in-game performance overlay

UI

Added the ability to inspect weapon skin animations in the store and weapons customization screen after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Removed Ranked Score from the Player Card

Improved and expanded Rich Presence in the Friends list to better display the current status of friends and the status of their party after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

VoIP now correctly displays the player’s name next to the speaker icon while talking

Build number now displays in uppercase monospace font for better clarity and separation of letters

Fixed double notifications when someone is kicked from a private match lobby

Fixed issues where the player would lose input focus when exiting out of the settings menu after being respawned

Resolved issues where progression on items would incorrectly show that they were leveling up in the end-of-round screen even when they had already reached max level

Fixed the club tag appearing in the wrong color in the event log

Fixed an issue where rewards could remain on the screen until the end of the reward summary sequence after The Finals Season 6 patch notes update

Fixed an issue where the wrong items and characters could appear in the main lobby screen

VFX

Made the spawn sequence shorter and less intrusive to reduce the time when running blind

Weapons

General

Updated many of the weapon overview statistics to improve consistency of stats across weapon types.

Flamethrower

Fixed issue where Flamethrower would sometimes visually merge together with other items, making both unusable

Sights

Holographic:

ARN-220

AKM

Famas

CB-01

LH1

M60

Lewis Gun

M11

XP-54

Matter

Looking Glass:

ShAK

ARN-220

AKM

Famas

FCAR

CB-01

LH1

M60

Lewis Gun

XP-54

Matter

Model 1887

Adder Reflex:

ShAK

ARN-220

AKM

Famas

FCAR

CB-01

LH1

M60

Lewis Gun

XP-54

Matter

Compact Reflector:

ShAK

ARN-220

Famas

SCAR

CB-01

XP-54

Security and Anti-cheat

Improved messaging for AHK violations

Refined detection systems

Implemented hardware bans

That covers eveything you needed to know about The Finals Season 6 update. Check out our other news and guides related to The Finals:

