All bundles in The Finals Season 6: Everything we know

The Finals Season 6 is here and it brings in a host of new features, including permanent Team Death Match, expanded arenas, and more. Alongside these changes, the latest season brings in an array of cosmetics and bundles to the redesigned shop. These cosmetics and bundles will allow players to battle it out to victory in style and show off their best looks in the game.

Ad

Here are all the bundles in The Finals Season 6.

All new bundles introduced in The Finals Season 6

The Finals Season 6 introduced an array of fresh bundles, ranging from outfit sets to animations for the newly introduced weapons in the season. Although they do not add any competitive advantage, players love to deck up in their look of choice before putting their best feet forward.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are all the bundles you can get your hands on in The Finals Season 6:

1) That's Clever Set

This is one of the newest sets in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 1700 Multibucks

Ad

Carry Harness (Upper Body)

Geofence (Emblem)

Recoilless Blade (Skin/Knife)

Alfa Acta Minigun (Skin/M34 Minigun)

Rate Reducer (Weapon Charm)

Welcome Mat (Spray)

2) The Luminara

The Finals Season 6 introduces a lot of unique bundles (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 2400 Multibucks

Ad

The Luminara (Outfit)

Refraxion Hat (Headwear)

Lustroflux Mask (Face)

Chromatique Dress (Upper Body)

Lustroflux Grips (Hands)

Spectrosteps (Feet)

Mercury Fang (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

Self Portrait (Emote)

3) Spin Cycle Set

This bundle provides unique animations for the M134 Minigun (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 600 Multibucks

Ad

Spin-up (Animation/M134 Minigun)

Spin Doctor (Animation/M134 Minigun)

Percussive Tap (Animation/M134 Minigun)

Ripcord Ready (Animation/M134 Minigun)

4) Datacutioner Set

The Datacutioner set in The Finals Season 6 offers unique cosmetic choices (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 2250 Multibucks

Ad

The Datacutioner (Outfit)

Echotrace Mask (Headwear)

Bushido Shell (Upper Body)

Cipherlink Pants (Lower Body)

Packet Sniffers (Feet)

Liquidation Cut (Skin/Sword)

Surveillance Edge (Skin/Dual Blades)

Insider Slash (Skin/Spear)

Cut down to Size (Emote)

5) Pulp Extract Set

The Finals Season 6 introduces this Ospuze-themed set (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 950 Multibucks

Ad

Pulp Extractor (Skin/MGL32)

Predator Punch (Weapon Charm)

6) High Shine Set

The pack features gold-themed cosmetics (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 1750 Multibucks

Ad

Gold Dust (Skin/M134 Minigun)

Gold Dust (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

Gold Dust (Skin/ARN-220)

Fortune Favored (Weapon Charm)

Also read — All new modes in Season 6 of The Finals

7) Rose Reckoning Set

This set is great for players who like to stand out on the map with unique colors and a bold style statement (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 1500 Multibucks

Ad

Havoc Rose (Skin/XP-54)

Havoc Rose (Skin/Lewis Gun)

Havoc Rose (Skin/FCAR)

Sharpie Shooter (Weapon Charm)

8) Ecliptique Set

The set contains cosmetics such as body paint and weapons skins with a unique dark theme (Image via Embark Studios)

Price: 1850 Multibucks

Ad

The Ecliptique (Outfit)

Lucent Brim Hat (Headwear)

Lustravox Dress (Upper Body)

Lustravox Gloves (Hands)

Noctivault Boots (Feet)

Hair (Hair)

Lucid Phantom Ink (Paint)

Midnight Caliber (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

Also read — The Finals Esports Major: Everything we know

9) Foamed Fury Set

The pastel theme imparts a unique look to the weapons, offering adorable doses of lethal looks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Price: 1950 Multibucks

Ad

The Soft Draw (Skin/Recurve Bow)

Toybox Trigger (Skin/KS-23)

Toybox Trigger (Skin/AKM)

Kid At Heart (Weapon Charm)

Dart Side (Weapon Charm)

Soft Point (Weapon Charm)

10) The Paravoker

This unique bundle offers many individual items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Price: 1400 Multibucks

Ad

The Paravoker (Outfit)

Guardivore Mask (Headwear)

Tranquished Top (Upper Body)

Tranquishield Pants (Lower Body)

Canvas Shoes (Feet)

Also read: The Finals Season 6: All Twitch Drop Rewards and how to claim them

11) Predator's Alloy Set

This set in Season 6 of The Finals imparts a retro look to your weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Price: 1400 Multibucks

Ad

Predator's Alloy (Skin/Guardian Turret)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/M26 Matter)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/Dual Blades)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/MGL32)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/Thermal Bore)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/RPG-7)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/M134 Minigun)

Predator's Alloy (Skin/ARN-220)

12) Wavereaver Set

This set offers an array of cosmetics and 2400 Multibucks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Price: $19.99

Ad

The Wavereaver (Outfit)

Raidwrought Helmet (Headwear)

Corsarion Top (Upper Body)

Corsarion Gloves (Hands)

Tidefury Pants (Lower Body)

Tidefury Boots (Feet)

Riptide Lash (Skin/Sword)

Riptide Lash (Skin/R.357)

Point Taken (Emote)

2400 Multibucks

Also read — The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass: Price and what's included

Read more news from the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.