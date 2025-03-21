All bundles in The Finals Season 6: Everything we know

The Finals Season 6 is here and it brings in a host of new features, including permanent Team Death Match, expanded arenas, and more. Alongside these changes, the latest season brings in an array of cosmetics and bundles to the redesigned shop. These cosmetics and bundles will allow players to battle it out to victory in style and show off their best looks in the game.
Here are all the bundles in The Finals Season 6.
All new bundles introduced in The Finals Season 6
The Finals Season 6 introduced an array of fresh bundles, ranging from outfit sets to animations for the newly introduced weapons in the season. Although they do not add any competitive advantage, players love to deck up in their look of choice before putting their best feet forward.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
That said, here are all the bundles you can get your hands on in The Finals Season 6:
1) That's Clever Set
Price: 1700 Multibucks
- Carry Harness (Upper Body)
- Geofence (Emblem)
- Recoilless Blade (Skin/Knife)
- Alfa Acta Minigun (Skin/M34 Minigun)
- Rate Reducer (Weapon Charm)
- Welcome Mat (Spray)
2) The Luminara
Price: 2400 Multibucks
- The Luminara (Outfit)
- Refraxion Hat (Headwear)
- Lustroflux Mask (Face)
- Chromatique Dress (Upper Body)
- Lustroflux Grips (Hands)
- Spectrosteps (Feet)
- Mercury Fang (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
- Self Portrait (Emote)
3) Spin Cycle Set
Price: 600 Multibucks
- Spin-up (Animation/M134 Minigun)
- Spin Doctor (Animation/M134 Minigun)
- Percussive Tap (Animation/M134 Minigun)
- Ripcord Ready (Animation/M134 Minigun)
4) Datacutioner Set
Price: 2250 Multibucks
- The Datacutioner (Outfit)
- Echotrace Mask (Headwear)
- Bushido Shell (Upper Body)
- Cipherlink Pants (Lower Body)
- Packet Sniffers (Feet)
- Liquidation Cut (Skin/Sword)
- Surveillance Edge (Skin/Dual Blades)
- Insider Slash (Skin/Spear)
- Cut down to Size (Emote)
5) Pulp Extract Set
Price: 950 Multibucks
- Pulp Extractor (Skin/MGL32)
- Predator Punch (Weapon Charm)
6) High Shine Set
Price: 1750 Multibucks
- Gold Dust (Skin/M134 Minigun)
- Gold Dust (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
- Gold Dust (Skin/ARN-220)
- Fortune Favored (Weapon Charm)
Also read — All new modes in Season 6 of The Finals
7) Rose Reckoning Set
Price: 1500 Multibucks
- Havoc Rose (Skin/XP-54)
- Havoc Rose (Skin/Lewis Gun)
- Havoc Rose (Skin/FCAR)
- Sharpie Shooter (Weapon Charm)
8) Ecliptique Set
Price: 1850 Multibucks
- The Ecliptique (Outfit)
- Lucent Brim Hat (Headwear)
- Lustravox Dress (Upper Body)
- Lustravox Gloves (Hands)
- Noctivault Boots (Feet)
- Hair (Hair)
- Lucid Phantom Ink (Paint)
- Midnight Caliber (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
Also read — The Finals Esports Major: Everything we know
9) Foamed Fury Set
Price: 1950 Multibucks
- The Soft Draw (Skin/Recurve Bow)
- Toybox Trigger (Skin/KS-23)
- Toybox Trigger (Skin/AKM)
- Kid At Heart (Weapon Charm)
- Dart Side (Weapon Charm)
- Soft Point (Weapon Charm)
10) The Paravoker
Price: 1400 Multibucks
- The Paravoker (Outfit)
- Guardivore Mask (Headwear)
- Tranquished Top (Upper Body)
- Tranquishield Pants (Lower Body)
- Canvas Shoes (Feet)
Also read: The Finals Season 6: All Twitch Drop Rewards and how to claim them
11) Predator's Alloy Set
Price: 1400 Multibucks
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/Guardian Turret)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/M26 Matter)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/Dual Blades)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/MGL32)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/Thermal Bore)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/RPG-7)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/M134 Minigun)
- Predator's Alloy (Skin/ARN-220)
12) Wavereaver Set
Price: $19.99
- The Wavereaver (Outfit)
- Raidwrought Helmet (Headwear)
- Corsarion Top (Upper Body)
- Corsarion Gloves (Hands)
- Tidefury Pants (Lower Body)
- Tidefury Boots (Feet)
- Riptide Lash (Skin/Sword)
- Riptide Lash (Skin/R.357)
- Point Taken (Emote)
- 2400 Multibucks
Also read — The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass: Price and what's included
Read more news from the game:
- TF Season 5 patch notes: New map Bernal, new weapons, balance changes, and more
- How to get Heads Over Heels Set in TF
- TF has a new meta weapon after the mid-season update
- How to get the Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in TF
- TF IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle: Price, what is included, and is it worth buying?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.