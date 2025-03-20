The Finals Season 6: All Twitch drop rewards and how to claim them

With The Finals Season 6 here, players are already diving into the latest high-octane installment of Rising Stars. The developers have also announced a Twitch drop amid new cosmetics and sponsors, further adding to the excitement. These drops promote streamers while allowing players to get their hands on unique cosmetics for free.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on The Finals Season 6 Twitch Drops for free.

Here's how you can get all the items from The Finals Season 6 Twitch Drop

As part of its promotions for The Finals Season 6 Rising Stars, Embark Studios is offering players two unique in-game cosmetics. Such cosmetics, including those for the turret and weapons, add to the ever-expanding collection of items in the game and allow players to customize the look of their loadout.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on free items from The Finals Season 6 Twitch Drop:

Head to Twitch and sign in with your registered account. Click on the profile icon on the top-right section of the website. Next, tap the Drops and Rewards option. Head to the All Campaign tab. Look for The Finals Campaign. Expand to open the details. Now, you must connect your Twitch and Embark accounts to make sure the rewards are credited to your account. Head to the Connections area below and follow the steps to link the accounts. Once done, click on the linked participating live channel text in the description. This will open a variety of The Finals streams. Watch any stream for 1/2 hours to earn the rewards. Meanwhile, you can head over to the Drops Inventory tab to monitor the progress of your reward and find out how long you have to watch the streams. Next, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the Terry Approved and Terry the Turret to claim the rewards. Once done, simply head over to The Finals where you will be rewarded with the cosmetics once you load the game. You can now claim or equip them for use right away.

Ad

As part of The Finals Season 6 Twitch Drop, Embark is offering players two unique cosmetic items :

Terry Approved (Sticker): Watch for 1 hour

Terry the Turret (Turret Skin): Watch for 2 hours

Once claimed, players can use the items in-game to emerge victorious in style. With the arrival of the new Season 6 battle pass and sponsor rewards, these cosmetics add to the ever-expanding list of offerings this game has to offer.

Also read: The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass: Price and what's included

Ad

Read more news from the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.