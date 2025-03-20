The Finals Season 6 is here and players will definitely be excited to dive into the new world of Rising Stars. Sponsors play a major role in the game, so it comes as no surprise that the new season will pave the way for new brands to endorse players. These brands feature their own reward tracks and perks, offering unique cosmetics and items.
Here are all the sponsors in The Finals Season 6.
1) OSPUZE
Ospuze is a familiar name in the world of The Finals, having sponsored Season 0, Season 2, and Season 4. An energy drink brand with Sofia Petronelle as the CEO, they are known for their distinctly yellow shade and unique designs. Their slogan is "Pop. Pour. Perform".
Ospuze has a host of themed cosmetics in the game, such as the Ospuze Inked Deal, Ospuze shoes, Duskvane Jacket, and so on. Most items including outfits, skins, and emotes, follow a theme of yellow and black.
2) ENGIMO
Engimo is a cutting-edge communications company led by CEO Ichikawa Natsume. It focuses on bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Engimo made its first appearance in Season 3 as the first stop on the World Tour and Engimo Open.
They were also the bonus page sponsor in Season 3 and a major sponsor in Season 4. Engimo's cosmetics and items sport their signature light blue shade. Some of their iconic cosmetics are the Engimo cloaked shirt, Engimon Daemon, and the unique Engimo Hakama. Their slogan is "Beyond boundaries; within reach."
3) ALFA ACTA
Alfa Acta is a new sponsor making its debut in The Finals Season 6, led by CEO Junior McJohnson, who continues his family’s legacy of developing top-tier defense technology. Alfa Acta is known for home defense, civilian security solutions, private contracting, virtual combat sponsorships, and more.
Alfa Acta presents a red-and-black theme, depicting raw strength and brute force through the certainty of steel, forsaking the weakness of the flesh. As a new player in the field, gamers can look forward to an array of themed cosmetics from Alfa Acta in The Finals Season 6.
