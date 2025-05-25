The Finals Twitch drops (6.9.0): Duration, all rewards, and how to unlock

A new set of The Finals Twitch drops has gone live with the latest 6.9.0 update for the title. Featuring a new range of collectible in-game items and skins, players can get their hands on them by simply tuning into Twitch streams. The collaboration between Embark Studios and Twitch is fantastic as it builds a two-way profitable relationship between the developers and the community.
This article will explore the latest The Finals Twitch drops. Read below to know more.
Duration of The Finals Twitch drops released with Update 6.9.0
As per the official blog, the latest wave of the Twitch Drops for The Finals has gone live on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 4:30 PM IST, and will be available till Thursday, Jun 5, 2025, 4:29 PM IST.
Players who want to get their hands on the newest set of promotional cosmetic content must complete the tasks and claim these items before the campaign ends on June 5, 2025.
All rewards in The Finals Twitch drops (6.9.0)
The latest Twitch campaign by Embark Studios has offered players a chance to get their hands on three unique collectibles. These items fall under the Broadcast Blaze collection. Here's what's included in the collection:
- Broadcast Blaze Bow
- Broadcast Blaze K-23 Shotgun
- BroadcastBlaze Riot Shield
How to unlock
To unlock these Twitch Drops, players must spend a designated amount of time watching 'drops-enabled' The Finals content on Twitch.tv. Each collectible item has its very own watch time requirement, and once you fulfill it, you will be able to redeem it into your in-game inventory.
Here are the different watch time requirements for each of these items:
- Broadcast Blaze Bow: Watch 'drops-enabled' The Finals content for 1 hour
- Broadcast Blaze K-23 Shotgun: Watch 'drops-enabled' The Finals content for 2 hours
- BroadcastBlaze Riot Shield: Watch 'drops-enabled' The Finals content for 3 hours
Once you complete these tasks, you can follow these steps to redeem the items:
- Open Twitch.tv on your browser, or the Twitch app on your mobile phone.
- Go to the profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Click on this icon to unveil a drop-down box. Here, click on the prompt for 'Drops & Rewards'.
- If you have completed the aforementioned challenges, you will see the icons for these items on the webpage you've just been directed to. Under them, there will be a 'Claim' button. Click on it.
Once you follow these steps and successfully claim the items, they will reflect in your The Finals in-game inventory.
