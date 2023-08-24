The Fountain Flows Again is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact that can be triggered near Marcotte Station in Fontaine; it is very short. During this mission, you will find a broken fountain and meet Remaudiere, who will tell you about the predicament he is in and that he needs to get the fountain fixed as soon as possible. Then, you'll meet up with more locals and work together to fix it.

The Fountain Flows Again is also listed in Fontaine's reputation system, so you can get Reputation EXP for completing it. Unfortunately, Genshin Impact does not mark the location of this World Quest, so many players might have difficulty starting it. This is a complete The Fountain Flows Again guide.

Genshin Impact: The Fountain Flows Again World Quest Guide

Genshin's Fountain Flows Again is a short World Quest and will unlock only after you complete both Acts I and II of the Fontaine Archon mission. As its name suggests, this quest relates to a broken fountain located in Erinnyes, a route that connects Opera Epiclese and Marcotte Station. You need to find and interact with that structure.

It is worth mentioning more than one fountain is in Erinnyes, so refer to the image below for its exact location. It is marked with a red star.

Interact with the fountain to trigger the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get to this location by using the teleport waypoint near the Fountain of Lucine and heading northwest. To start the quest, interact with the fountain. This will trigger a short cutscene, and an NPC named Remaudiere will appear. He seems to be in a tight situation and needs to have the fountain fixed as soon as possible or else he will be in big trouble.

After a series of dialogues, Remaudiere will ask you to find Edel, a manager. You can do so by simply following the quest marker. Talk to Edel once you find him. This will trigger another cutscene, where he suggests you go to the smithy to get some equipment. Head to the Court of Fontaine and find Estelle. Tell her about the situation.

Give three Iron Chunks to Estelle (Image via HoYoverse)

This NPC will ask you for three Iron Chunks. Give them to her so she can start her work on the fountain. During the cutscene, you and others will be sent back to Erinnyes — where the broken structure is located — and the blacksmith will finally fix it. After another series of dialogues, The Foutain Flows Again World Quest will conclude.

Unfortunately, no Primogem rewards for this Genshin Impact mission will be offered, but you will get three Hero's Wit and 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP in Genshin Impact.