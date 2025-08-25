"The game looks like one million times better": xQc gives his first thoughts on the new Deadlock update

  • home icon
By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:59 GMT
xQc had mixed feelings about Deadlock (Image via Valve || Instagram/@xqcow1)
The new Deadlock update has completely changed the game, and its player count is also rising rapidly. The title peaked at over 50,000 concurrent players recently on Steam, and many popular streamers including Félix "xQc" Lengyel, decided to try it out. When he first launched the game, he was quite impressed by the improved visuals and the new main menu.

He praised the new art direction by saying:

“The game looks like one million times better. This is legitimately, actually actually impressive.”
Despite this, he had some mixed feelings about the mechanics and the overall gameplay. After playing a few matches, he explained that in games like Overwatch 2, players of a team are given different tasks so that they can mostly focus on shooting while taking calls from teammates when required. However, the new Deadlock update felt "too much" for him, as it requires a lot of thinking and strategizing at an individual level, as players have separate lanes to control.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @deadlock_8)
Comments from the community (Image via X || @deadlock_8)

This clip was shared by various Deadlock fan pages on X, and many fans shared their opinions on xQc's take. Some of the players agreed with him. User @spillerstephan simply said that he was right. Meanwhile, @Afgkidalt also noted that Deadlock is a great game, but really complex at the same time.

@lil_wage added that Deadlock has a steep learning curve, but once the players get past it, the experience is amazing. @DanEnMalva also agreed that xQc has a valid point, but there are players who actually enjoy the complexity.

More comments from the community (Image via X || @deadlock_8)
More comments from the community (Image via X || @deadlock_8)

On the other hand, many disagreed with xQc's take. @GeminiJack11 believes that the developers should not rely on streamers to decide the game’s direction. @nao_refoff mentioned that Deadlock's technicality is exactly what makes it refreshing compared to other shooter games. Meanwhile, @DazedGlyph pointed out that titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends are also difficult to learn, but really popular in the community.

Everything you need to know about Deadlock

As a beginner, getting into Deadlock is a bit difficult. There are a lot of things to understand, and the main objective of the matches isn't straightforward either. It is a mix between a third-person hero shooter and a MOBA, and each team has six players and a set of NPCs that keep spawning.

There are four lanes; the left and right lanes have one player from each side, while the center lanes have two each. Your objective is to push forward in the opponent's lane until you have full control. There are multiple bosses in each lane that you have to eliminate to dominate the area, and eventually, you have to reach the main base of the enemy.

Note that you can switch lanes and help your teammates at any point in time. A team wins when they have entered the enemy base and destroyed their Patron.

Making a build in The Curiosity Shop (Image via SK Gaming || Valve)
Making a build in The Curiosity Shop (Image via SK Gaming || Valve)

What makes this game complicated is the perks and the Souls system. There are three categories of perks that you can buy from The Curiosity Shop: Weapon Items, Vitality Items, and Spirit Items. Each of the categories has a different set of abilities, and you need to strategize your build depending on the Hero you have chosen. Additionally, you need to collect Souls through multiple sources as they are the only way of unlocking the perks from The Curiosity Shop.

Overall, it takes a lot of time to master this game, and there are a lot of things to learn before you enter an actual match. Luckily, there are a lot of in-game tutorials and practice areas to improve your skills.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

