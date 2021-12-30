"The gays love Pokimane": Twitter goes berserk as Pokimane posts a screenshot of her text message

Pokimane is one of the top streamers who is sincerely loved by her community. She has a very wholesome nature and interacts personally with all of her fans, which makes her impossible to hate. In a recent tweet, Pokimane shared a glimpse of her conversation with popular streamer AustinShow, who informed her that she was well-loved within the gay community.

He made a statement which made Pokimane's day.

"The gays LOVE POKIMANE"

AustinShow sends Pokimane a text that makes her day

Pokimane has fans within all communities around the world, and the popular streamer AustinShow shared a glimpse of how the gay community appreciated Pokimane. Austin has been openly gay since April 2020, when he took to Twitter to announce his sexual identity. He was in conversation with Pokimane when he informed her that he was speaking to a fellow gay person and they were both simply fangirling about Pokimane.

"I'm talking to this other gay guy and we are both fan girling over you."

Pokimane responded to this in a rather wholesome manner, suggesting that this comment made her day. Her community, too, was very warm in their response to this tweet.

You make a great impact on the people around the world

Pokimane's fans did not miss the opportunity to express their love for their favorite streamer, reiterating how she had fans from every community in the world.

Pokimane makes it a point to return the wholesomeness to the community

Pokimane is always one to give back to her community. In a recent clip that surfaced online, two smaller Twitch streamers could be seen in absolute disbelief after learning that their expensive dinner in New York had been paid for the popular streamer.

After the two got over their initial shock, they got into a mock argument about which one of them Pokimane recognized. However, at the end of it, both of them came to the collective conclusion that now that Pokimane had paid for their dinner, they could possibly ask her to collaborate with them for some projects in the future as well.

