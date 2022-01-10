"The guy's a poser": Aris reveals thought process behind unfollowing amputee 'Dark Souls' player who used their feet

Aris "AvoidThePuddle" Bakhtanians narrated an intriguing story on why he followed and unfollowed a Dark Souls player, centering around the way they play the game.

During a recent stream of his, the Tekken player explained that he was supposedly upset after figuring out that the Dark Souls player he used to watch had no hands at all.

Supposedly, the accomplishment of playing with their feet was diminished by the fact that they use them on a regular basis outside of gaming.

"This guy could probably eat breakfast with his feet, brush his teeth with his feet.. the guy's a poser!"

Aris "AvoidThePuddle" Bakhtanians had quite the bizarre revelation during his latest stream while watching the 2021 North America Regional Final Pools for Tekken 7.

The streamer suddenly began talking about a Dark Souls player he previously followed, which spiraled into an interesting take that several people seemed to agree on.

"I used to follow a guy- I used to follow this guy on Twitch who used to play Dark Souls games. He used to play Dark Souls games with his feet. And he would put the camera on his feet and play Dark Souls games on an arcade stick, no joke. He used to play that sh** and beat the games and sh** right?"

Aris then dropped the reason as to why he lost all interest in the player:

"I later found out that this guy has no hands."

Blankly staring at his monitor, Aris paused for a bit before continuing:

"What a poser. I unfollowed him."

His Twitch chat was confused upon hearing what he said, and he quickly clarified his words:

"What? That's ridiculous. That's not even that sick, dude, because if you got no hands, your feet ARE your hands. Anyone would know hands could do that. I thought this guy was a regular guy with hands that learned how to play Dark Souls with his feet. Now THAT'S impressive."

Finishing off his confession, he then made a closing statement:

"No hands? This guy could probably eat breakfast with his feet, brush his teeth with his feet.. the guy's a poser! C'mon man."

Several users of the Livestream Fail subreddit seemed to agree with Aris, stating that he "had a point" with what he said about the achievement being less impressive.

Aris is known to say bizarre things on stream, with people often comparing his antics to those from scripted comedy.

During a stream from the tail end of 2021, he flip-flopped on banning a user several times, until his mod stepped up at the peak of the comedic display and made a final decision; one that was respected by the streamer himself.

