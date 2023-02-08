The Hogwarts Legacy website tracking Twitch streamers playing the game allegedly gets shut down

The Anti-Hogwarts Legacy website appears to have been taken down by the creators.
On February 6, a Twitter user named Sam Gibbs (@iamsamgibbs) took to his account to share a screenshot of a tracking website (havetheystreamedthatwizardgame.com) that bizarrely hunts down Twitch creators that stream the game on their channels.
Upon clicking on the domain, it reads:
"This service has been suspended by its owner."
For those wondering, the decision to suspend the website was most likely spurred by a slew of critical comments from the online community.
Hogwarts Legacy website tracking has been put to rest after several critical comments against it. The creators are yet to share their opinion on the situation. Presently, the website remains inactive, as depicted in this image:
As stated earlier, the exact reason behind the site being taken down is unclear. One could only assume that it was due to the heavy criticism the creator, Sam, faced on his socials.
What the internet said about the news
Netizens have been rather active on this subject. Despite the topic being a contentious one, the majority of the online community has been siding with streamers who want to play the game. Fans shared a host of reactions upon seeing the news of the anti-Hogwarts Legacy website getting taken down:
Why is the game being criticized?
Hogwarts Legacy has been among the hottest topics within the gaming community. Even before being available to streamers, creators, and players, the game incited elaborate debate.
For those out of the loop, the game has been subject to a lot of criticism due to its association with J.K. Rowling, the writer of the Harry Potter series. Rowling faced the wrath of 'cancel culture' following some objectionable statements about the transgender community.
The creators of the game, however, have reassured fans that out of the foundational material, the writer has played no part in the making of the game. Warner Brothers asserted:
“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.”
The debate regarding the game has also prompted reactions from streamers. Asmongold has taken to his Twitter account to call out people attempting to bully streamers playing the game. xQc has also given his take, stating that he was thoroughly impressed with the project.
