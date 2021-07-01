The Internet reacts to Indiefoxx losing her Twitch partnership shortly after her 6th ban

Indiefoxx has been the talk of the town in the Twitch community lately, and understandably so. The ASMR streamer was issued yet another ban from Twitch, making it her sixth ban this year. Although she has not been back on Twitch yet, many in the community believed that she would return like she did every time.

However, it has recently come to light that the Twitch personality has been stripped off her Partner status with Twitch. Laying this beside the fact that Twitch has not brought her back yet might be hinting at a perma-ban.

as per @CommanderRoot, Indiefoxx has lost partnership and affiliate status on Twitch



this LIKELY signals a permanent ban, but does NOT guarantee it. regardless this is a huge hit and a warning to others pic.twitter.com/ZH18fJZPsq — HUNTER (@HUN2R) July 1, 2021

Usually, it is Twitch's policy to issue a permanent ban to a broadcaster after three temporary bans. It is still baffling how the platform kept Indiefoxx up and running until her sixth ban. Even more so, since the community is still sore from the seemingly 'unfair' bans on personalities like Dr Disrespect and others.

Naturally, when it was revealed that Indiefoxx is no longer a Twitch partnered streamer, the community came out in support of the platform's decision.

The Twitch community comes out in support of the platform's decision and hopes this is a permaban

Today's news has put a lot of minds at ease, since they largely felt that it was unfair to let a streamer stay on the platform even after her third ban. In general, the outlook towards Amouranth and Indiefoxx has been quite repelling for many, and this news has brought nothing but joy to them.

However, some are harboring the belief that she is innocent and that this entire ordeal is rather unfair.

Why she keep getting ban? Was she leaning over front of the camera? Was she spinning around a pole and people throwing money at her? She shown a PornHub video? I don't believe she done any of these live on Twitch. Chill out. lol — Mitchell or Dunard Garaus (@Dullaron) July 1, 2021

The major problem the community has is not exactly Indiefoxx's content but where she broadcasts it. A person has the freedom to broadcast whatever they want on the platform, as long as they abide by the terms of the platform. Since Twitch does not have any age restrictions, impressionable viewers might be affected by her content.

Although this entire ordeal does seem like it will lead to a permanent ban on her, it is still Twitch being talked about. However, if she does indeed come back, she will not have a way to monetise her content, probably forcing her to voluntarily leave the platform.

Things have surely taken an interesting turn, and it remains to be seen how it pans out in the end.

