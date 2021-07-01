“Don’t make a promise you can’t keep”: Dream dragged for not streaming until the last day of Pride month

Dream has recently come under fire for allegedly promising to donate his stream money to LGBTQIA+ youth for Pride month, despite not going on Twitch until the last day of June 31.

21-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer Dream is a popular gamer, best known for his Minecraft themed videos and gameplays. Although he began YouTube in 2014, he only gained a mass amount of his followers in 2020. Dream has garnered over 20 million subscribers till date.

Dream forgets to stream for a majority of Pride month

Many were upset with Twitch streamer Dream after he had promised to donate all stream donations to the LGBTQIA+ youth yet waited until the last day of June to stream.

Dream was last seen streaming on May 31st prior to June 30th.

After receiving some backlash, Dream appeared on Twitch on Wednesday afternoon, receiving over $100,000 in donations, which he claimed went to the LGBTQIA+ youth as he initially promised.

This month with 2 streams and 3 Twitter/Discord podcasts we were able to raise $20,000 in subs, $60,000 in donations, and over $10,000 in ads from streaming.



Totaling $90,000! Plus the promised contribution from the dteam of $50,000. $140,000 is all going to an LGBTQIA+ charity! — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 30, 2021

He then followed up with a second tweet, saying "Happy Pride Month" and that the proceeds were also going to the Trevor Project, an organization that is dedicated to aiding LGBTQIA+ youth.

This is being donated to the Trevor Project an LGBTQIA+ charity dedicated to LGBTQIA+ youth. You can read more and donate here: https://t.co/4jBYTFKPrd



Happy end of pride month, and I'm glad we were able to raise so much for such an amazing cause! — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 30, 2021

Given that Dream has been streaming less frequently since his speed-running drama, people were quick to defend him in the comments.

Fans defend Dream for raising over $100,000 on the last day of June

Dream's fans took to Twitter to defend the streamer for going live on June 30th despite others claiming he should've streamed the entire month.

The 21-year-old has reportedly raised over $100,000 in donations for the LGBTQIA+ youth. However some were still angered by his tardiness, telling him not to "make a promise [he] can't keep".

he’s literally live right now and he has raised over $100,000 in total. — mari (@dwtssmile) June 30, 2021

he just streamed on main idk if it was in relation to this but it was funny, the timing that is 😭 — squid || fan account || STREAM CALL ON ME BY RAYE (@greedymotivez) June 30, 2021

Not him streaming on the last day of Pride month after getting called out though. But he was probably lazy. Don't make promise that you can't keep, especially when it comes to things like this. It would eventually end up with unnecessary drama like this. — dit (@bazookussy) June 30, 2021

can someone tell me how often he streams on a normal month? I don't follow him — shey (@ajr_ordinaryish) June 30, 2021

i don’t like that he did not stream except for today, but he doesn’t stream much anyway. BUT it’s important to mention he did pledge $50k of his own money to donate, which he did follow thru with, along with the money made from his stream. — care | bIm (@GNFL0V3R) June 30, 2021

bruh lilsimsie streamed pretty much daily in may to raise money for saint judes and raised like 300k, now imagine if dream actually did this too, it would be astronomically helpful for these organizations, smh — sophia (@starryaquaria) June 30, 2021

I bet his stans are gonna make up excuses for him — Dynamo (@dyna_sen) June 30, 2021

Dude went live for damage control on this stuff and imagine how much he would've raised If he had actually streamed even just once a week. — Jacob (@JacobRoth20) June 30, 2021

He's literally live right at this moment? Raised this in the last 2 hrs? pic.twitter.com/B2wNFNqQ0i — Sam🧣 (@faarsamsam) June 30, 2021

that’s actually fucked — ⃰jetᴺᴹ (@FRACTl0NS) June 30, 2021

Dream has not apologized for allegedly slightly misleading his fans.

