“Don’t make a promise you can’t keep”: Dream dragged for not streaming until the last day of Pride month

Dream has recently come under fire for allegedly promising to donate his stream money to LGBTQIA+ youth for Pride month, despite not going on Twitch until the last day of June 31.
21-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer Dream is a popular gamer, best known for his Minecraft themed videos and gameplays. Although he began YouTube in 2014, he only gained a mass amount of his followers in 2020. Dream has garnered over 20 million subscribers till date.
Dream forgets to stream for a majority of Pride month
Many were upset with Twitch streamer Dream after he had promised to donate all stream donations to the LGBTQIA+ youth yet waited until the last day of June to stream.
Dream was last seen streaming on May 31st prior to June 30th.
After receiving some backlash, Dream appeared on Twitch on Wednesday afternoon, receiving over $100,000 in donations, which he claimed went to the LGBTQIA+ youth as he initially promised.
He then followed up with a second tweet, saying "Happy Pride Month" and that the proceeds were also going to the Trevor Project, an organization that is dedicated to aiding LGBTQIA+ youth.
Given that Dream has been streaming less frequently since his speed-running drama, people were quick to defend him in the comments.
Fans defend Dream for raising over $100,000 on the last day of June
Dream's fans took to Twitter to defend the streamer for going live on June 30th despite others claiming he should've streamed the entire month.
The 21-year-old has reportedly raised over $100,000 in donations for the LGBTQIA+ youth. However some were still angered by his tardiness, telling him not to "make a promise [he] can't keep".
Dream has not apologized for allegedly slightly misleading his fans.
