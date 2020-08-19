The drama surrounding Pokimane has been going on for almost a year now. What began with humorous mocking of her fans has at times taken an uglier turn. We have even seen her encouraging fans to post negative feedback on a fellow YouTuber's content. Furthermore, she has been accused of lying to her fans by quite a few notable content creators.

For starters, it was Keemstar who called her fake and pathetic, and accused her of lying about her boyfriend. More recently, similar accusations have been made by Calvin Lee Vail, better known as Leafy. Regardless, in the aftermath of the turmoil, we saw her announce a temporary break from social media and streaming.

While the reasons Pokimane cited were related to 'not getting time to do the things that she loves to', mainstream internet saw things differently.

However, earlier today, i.e. 19th of August, Pokimane posted the following apology video:

In the video, she can be seen addressing most of her major sources of controversies, including feuds with ItsAGundam, Keemstar and BowBlax, with some of these incidents almost two years old. Of course, the apology was heartfelt and genuine, as she sought to be a better 'role-model for the future'. We look at how the online community reacted to the same.

The internet reacts to Pokimane's apology video

Keemstar was quick to react to the apology video, and posted the following poll for his fans. As of now, more than 116k people have voted, with more than 67% people rating the apology as a measly 2/10.

Thoughts on Pokimane apology? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

Regardless, quite a few people came out in Pokimane's support, and instead blamed the industry for the 'double standards', something the 24-year-old herself has talked about in the past. This time, however, she can be seen explaining that it is not only the industry's fault.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Pokimane, Twitter.com

Others simply were not too fond of the apology and wanted her to talk about certain other aspects of the entire matter.

Image Credits: Pokimane, Twitter.com

Some fans quickly forgave her, even at the risk of being called a 'simp' by a random stranger online.

Image Credits: Pokimane, Twitter.com

This dichotomy between the type of reactions can be seen via quite a few exchanges. While some fans want her to stop feeling sorry and make a quick return, others utterly do not seem to care.

Image Credits: Pokimane, Twitter.com

Other people on the internet just mocked the apology, and called it artificial. Of course, Pokimane’s fans were quick to defend her, as always. Some thought that most of the incidents she was part of did not require an apology or explanation.

Image Credits: Pokimane, Twitter.com

As always, the internet appears to be at a crossroads, and there are different kinds of people with entirely different conclusions about the apology, as you can see below.