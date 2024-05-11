The King of the Tunnel in Stellar Blade walkthrough

Players will be happy to know that there's an easy way to complete the quest of The King of the Tunnel in Stellar Blade. However, they must follow some methods and crucial steps to successfully finish this objective in the PS5 exclusive title. The quest is part of the Hypertube in the Great Desert area of the action-adventure game.

This article will explore all the necessary details for players to finish The King of the Tunnel in Stellar Blade.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Finish The King of the Tunnel in Stellar Blade with this effective method

Eve's character during the side quest of The King of the Tunnel in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The King of the Tunnel in Stellar Blade is a side quest where the protagonist Eve has to make her way through the Hypertube in the Great Desert. To start this specific quest, players must initially talk to Cedric who can be found behind the Sister's Junk.

Cedric will ask Eve to find a fusion cell lost in the abandoned Hypertube of the Great Desert. The Hypertube, as seen in the image above, is located on the southwestern side of the Great Desert. Fortunately, it can be easily visible from a distance due to a series of tubes coming out of the ground.

After reaching inside the Hypertube or the tunnel, players must slide their way through the end of it. They will have to prevent Eve from getting hit by numerous obstacles. Additionally, they can pick up yellow items while sliding to earn extra Gold and green items to heal any damage.

Eve interacting with Cedric during the side quest (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once the tunnel's end approaches, Eve will be dropped out of it into a pool of water. Players must then dive toward the bottom of the pool to find a Crate with a green light. Hidden inside will be the Old Fusion Cell that Cedric initially asked for.

After obtaining the cell, players must return to Cedric and place the cell into the receptacle by the wall. Once it's done, The King of the Tunnel side quest in Stellar Blade will also get completed.

