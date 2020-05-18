The Last of Us 2: Leaked gameplay

The Last of Us 2 (Courtesy: Android Central)

The Last of Us 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to The Last of Us. The PlayStation exclusive has a loyal player base and has Naughty Dogs, who are one of the best developers, working on it.

They have worked on famous masterpieces like the Uncharted series and have a very unique way of storytelling through video games. Their attention to small details and Easter eggs provides a wonderful and worthwhile experience to their gamers.

The initial game 'The Last of Us' was a great seller as people around the world immediately got hooked onto the title. However, the first edition ended in suspense with no clarity on what happened to Ellie or Joel.

Check out the official Story trailer by Naughty Dogs

We were shown a glimpse of the gameplay at the E3. The Last of Us 2 trailer was incredible and fans couldn’t wait to experience the game for themselves. However, the game, which was initially slated to release on 21st February 2020, was postponed due to some last-minute development issues.

The gaming community thought that that delay was for the best as the game has the potential to be one of the best games ever. Thus, gamers remained patient to allow the developers to take their time to polish and bug-test the game before releasing it.

However, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Naughty Dogs thought it wouldn’t be the best time to release a game whose core theme is a pandemic as it might strike panic into the people. In fact, it could also have magnified the fear, considering the logistical problems people have faced during the global crisis. Hence, the game was delayed indefinitely after that.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: How to stream on YouTube

Advertisement

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

The gaming community was upset and disappointed as most of them pre-ordered the game to play and there was no release date in sight. Some people took to their Twitter handles and cursed Neil Druckmann,the Vice President of Naughty Dog.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Top 5 features of Erangel 2.0 map

The leaked Last of Us 2 gameplay footage

Later, the whole situation worsened when an unauthorized footage of The Last of us 2 started circulating on many social media platforms. Gamers were furious as they witnessed the spoilers of the game and got to know some core details of the game.

However, a YouTube channel named ‘Breakthrough Gaming’ who makes The Last of Us 2-centric content made it clear that those spoilers were not at all true and that none of the Sony or Naughty Dogs employees were involved in spreading the leaked footage. It was later revealed that the footage that had been circulated was very old and several changes had been made to the game since.

Thus, there is no reason to worry for the gaming community. Instead, they can wait with bated breath for the digital release of the title, which is scheduled for 19th June, 2020.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: How to get free skins